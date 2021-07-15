Horizon Church to hold 'escape room-themed' VBS

Horizon Church, located at 316 Signal Hill Drive, is hosting “Breakout: Escape From Ordinary To Extraordinary,” an escape room-themed vacation Bible school on July 18 through July 22 from 6-8 p.m. This energetic VBS curriculum is packed with fun puzzles to solve, obstacle course races, snacks, crafts, music, games and funny skits that connect to each Bible lesson. VBS classes at Horizon will be available for children K-fifth grade. Graduation will be July 22 and will feature a family night hot dog supper and there will also be a drawing for a prize package escape room session for four, courtesy of Make The Xscape in Statesville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m super excited about bringing the Breakout VBS to Horizon. It is so fun but also shares the gospel and the love of God every night,” says Kelly Lackey, children’s director at Horizon Church. When asked why she does VBS, Lackey responded, “Because so many people make the decision to follow Christ through VBS as a child. It’s an exciting part of the summertime; a time for the kids to have a blast and do something different at church. They get to experience the gospel in a different way, often times with new friends and it makes an impact on them.”

For more information and to register your child, visit www.horizonchurch.net.

Horizon Church is a non-denominational church. Sunday morning worship begins at 10 a.m. each week. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999; and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is 704-873-5250.