Horizon Church in Statesville to take part in 'Back to Church Sunday

“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a special “Welcome Back Potluck Lunch” following the morning service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

National “Back to Church Sunday” (www.backtochurch.com) is an initiative that is “Inviting America Back to Church.” It seeks to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” — people who once attended church, but don’t any more — and invite them to return for a special Sunday. This year’s theme, “Hope Is Here” is inspired by the troubling times we live in and the call as Christians to share the hope of Jesus with friends, family and neighbors. Back to Church Sunday was launched 12 years ago in response to a survey of 15,000 adults in the United States. Results showed a personal invitation from a family member would prompt 67% of Americans to visit a church, and 63% said an invitation from a friend or neighbor would cause them to attend a service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our nation was built on God, the Bible and the church, and with all of the turmoil we’re facing in our country, our hope will be rekindled by returning to the things that have made America great,” said Jason Bost, Horizon Church co-pastor.