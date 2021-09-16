Horizon Church in Statesville to take part in 'Back to Church Sunday

“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a special “Welcome Back Potluck Lunch” following the morning service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
National “Back to Church Sunday” (www.backtochurch.com) is an initiative that is “Inviting America Back to Church.” It seeks to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” — people who once attended church, but don’t any more — and invite them to return for a special Sunday. This year’s theme, “Hope Is Here” is inspired by the troubling times we live in and the call as Christians to share the hope of Jesus with friends, family and neighbors. Back to Church Sunday was launched 12 years ago in response to a survey of 15,000 adults in the United States. Results showed a personal invitation from a family member would prompt 67% of Americans to visit a church, and 63% said an invitation from a friend or neighbor would cause them to attend a service.
“Our nation was built on God, the Bible and the church, and with all of the turmoil we’re facing in our country, our hope will be rekindled by returning to the things that have made America great,” said Jason Bost, Horizon Church co-pastor.
In a 2020 survey conducted by Pew Research Center, 65% of American adults identify themselves as Christians (down from 81.7% in 2001). Furthermore, recent Gallup polls indicated only about 47% of Americans are church members, a statistic which began a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century. Back to Church Sunday’s goal is to invite or re-invite America to rediscover church.
Since its inception, more than 4 million Christ-followers have participated through more than 40,000 churches. National Back to Church Sunday participants from more than 120 denominations and affiliates have reached 13,399,472 people through the movement, which continues to grow. “Back to Church Sunday” has an interactive Facebook page, www.facebook.com/backtochurch, and a roster of participating churches on the Back to Church website at www.findachurchnow.com.
Horizon Church is a nondenominational church. Sunday morning worship begins at 10 a.m. each week. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999; and Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is 704-873-5250.