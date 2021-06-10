 Skip to main content
Horizon Church hosts pastor, author Michael Maffucci
Horizon Church hosts pastor, author Michael Maffucci

Pictured after the morning service are, from left, Horizon Church co-pastor Jason Bost and his wife, Cirela, and Michael Maffucci and his wife, Sonja.

Horizon Church in Statesville hosted area pastor and author Michael Maffucci to deliver the morning sermon based on his recent book, “No Darkness At All: A Biblical Defense For Word Of Faith Theology.” His sermon and book title come from the 1 John 1:5. The book, available in stores and online, was published in February by Christian Faith Publishing. Within its pages, Maffucci assured readers, “God is good all the time and can do No Darkness At All.”

