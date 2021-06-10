Horizon Church hosts pastor, author Michael Maffucci

Horizon Church in Statesville hosted area pastor and author Michael Maffucci to deliver the morning sermon based on his recent book, “No Darkness At All: A Biblical Defense For Word Of Faith Theology.” His sermon and book title come from the 1 John 1:5. The book, available in stores and online, was published in February by Christian Faith Publishing. Within its pages, Maffucci assured readers, “God is good all the time and can do No Darkness At All.”