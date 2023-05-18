Statesville’s downtown will be hopping all day on Saturday with the Hops & Harmony Craft Brew Fest or later on when the Kaleta & Super Yamba Band take the stage.

The two separate events take place back-to-back, with the Hops & Harmony Craft Brew Fest kicking off the day at 1 p.m. after a three-year hiatus.

The fifth annual Hops & Harmony Craft Brew Fest brings together more than 20 local and regional craft breweries that will bring their best beers and ciders to downtown from 1-5 p.m. Registration for the event starts at 12:30 p.m. and takes place on West Broad Street from Kelly Street to Mulberry Street.

Tickets for the 2023 Hops & Harmony Craft Brew Fest are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 on the day of the event if still available, with the option to purchase additional tasting tickets. For more information, call 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org.

Liz Petree of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation suggested attendees arrive early to find a good parking spot, and that a map is available on its website to help find public parking. Don’t forget to bring a chair. Coolers and pets won’t be permitted inside the festival space.

Petree also wanted to remind the public that the festival is separate from downtown’s social district, which means people can’t take their beers into the social district or elsewhere in town.

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band Street Concert

After the Brew Fest, the next downtown even begins as the Kaleta & Super Yamba Band Street Concert will start with local favorite Fair Sound opening the free show at 5 p.m.

The Iredell Arts Council is hosting the free street concert on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

Headlining the concert is New York-based JuJu and Afrobeat band, Kaleta & Super Yamba, with a performance by local opening act, Fair Sound. Read more about this concert in an article on page A7.