Hope at the Lake Foundation provides funding for program

Hope at the Lake Foundation presented a $5,000 check to the Mooresville Area Christian Mission for their newly launched Drive to Thrive Program.

Drive to Thrive matches well-deserving individuals enrolled in holistic programming with donated vehicles to help them obtain and maintain employment. By providing reliable transportation without the ongoing ﬁnancial strain of a car payment, Drive to Thrive frees up precious resources for other essential needs.

“The Drive to Thrive program is unique, sorely needed, and will be hugely impactful to many fellow residents. We were proud to be able to help the Christian Mission launch this program,” said Frank Baldasare, vice president of Hope at the Lake Foundation.

Hope at the Lake Foundation’s mission is to facilitate a “community of caring” by drawing upon the experience and resources within the Lake Norman community to improve the human condition of those suffering and affected by cancer and to positively impact the lives of children and others in need in our community. The foundation screens and selectively offers ﬁnancial support to organizations that effectively enrich our community with charitable works and services consistent with their mission.