We in 21st century America are used to having imported goods. For instance, most of our coffee comes from Brazil and Colombia. We buy crude oil from Middle Eastern nations. Folks with the big bucks purchase expensive hand-made automobiles and shoes from Italy, and so forth. When in a local “dollar store” recently, I bought a jar of tasty apricot jam that, according to its label, came from Egypt. My wife and I often have bananas from Panama on our breakfast cereal.

Sitting in my tub the other morning, blessed hot water streaming in with the turn of a knob, I picked up the 20 fl. oz. (591 mL) bottle of shampoo/body wash Judy had recently purchased and began to read the back of the gray plastic container.

The front of the bottle features a representation of an ocean wave and words in English telling me that the product contained glycerin and vitamin E, that it is refreshing, that it is especially for men and that it has a fresh scent. This same information is given in small letters in French below the English.

In case you wondered, “body wash for men,” in French, is “Gel de Douche Pour Hommes.”

On the back of the bottle are directions for use in both languages: Wet skin; Squeeze gel into palm or onto washcloth; Lather body; Rinse. In addition, there is a list of the chemical ingredients and a warning that the product is for external use only.

“Where,” you might ask, “is this very useful, fragrant and refreshing product manufactured?” On first guess you might think it was France, but no, it is made in Turkey (in French, “Turquie”); it was exported to the U.S., one of thousands of bottles that was manufactured and then filled with a fragrant soapy liquid in Turkey. The fragrance oil, it was stated, was made in the United States (les Etats-Unis). The bottled gel was then transported thousands of miles in a cargo ship’s hold from a Turkish port, across the Mediterranean Sea, through the Strait of Gibraltar and then westward across the North Atlantic to New Jersey, “the Garden State.” From there the bottles of body wash probably rode in an 18-wheeler along an interstate highway to the local store where Judy purchased it. The product was manufactured, transported a great distance and sold — one presumes — at a profit.

Turkey is an interesting place, a large country occupying the Anatolian Peninsula, that big chunk of land which juts out into the Mediterranean Sea east of Greece and the Balkans. Besides the ancient Greek colonies on some of the islands along the Turkish coast, there also was the city of Troy (or Ilium) that was besieged by a Greek army led by Agamemnon, Menelaus and other Greek hero/kings some 3,200 years ago. The story of the war was recounted by the poet Homer in his book, “The Iliad.”

Remarkably, there are archaeological sites in Turkey older than the remains of Troy. I would give up coffee to visit the site of one, Gobekli Tepe, in southeastern Turkey, discovered in 1963, that has large standing stones in a circle reminiscent of Britain’s Stonehenge, but that are 6,000 years older than Stonehenge. Some authorities believe Gobekli Tepe is the oldest place of worship in the world. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

If you have a computer, go to “Google” and then “images” and then “Gobekli Tepe” and look at the photographs of the animals carved on the huge T-shaped monoliths. Remarkable!

And then there is the modern city of Istanbul, formerly called “Constantinople,” and before that, locals called it “Byzantium.” The Hagia Sophia (“Wisdom of God”) Mosque is located in Istanbul, with its towering dome and four minarets, with archaeological museums and other cultural and religious sites abound nearby. The world’s first coffee shop is believed to have opened in Constantinople in 1475.

There are also the straits, the Bosporus and the Dardanelles, two of the most important “choke points” of global maritime traffic, bringing Europe and Asia within artillery distance, and controlling who gets into (or out of) the Black Sea. The small Sea of Marmara separates the European part of Turkey from the Asian part of Turkey.

This whole area, called “the Near East,” has been fought over for millennia, by Greeks and Persians, by Crusaders and Muslims, etc., etc.

The next time you are in a grocery store, go to the spice section and look at the variety of spices available: there you will see a king’s ransom of ingredients to enhance the flavor of our foods: black and red peppers, garlic, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, thyme, paprika, turmeric, saffron, cardamon, vanilla beans and others.

While it flavors many of our dishes, table salt is not a spice, but a mineral.

Spices were what Messrs. Columbus (1451-1506) and Magellan (1480-1521) and others were seeking when they sailed onto the wine-dark sea. Also, they were on the lookout for any gold, gems and perhaps, also, for opportunities to spread the Gospel. These goals were summed up as the “3Gs,” Gospel, Gold and Glory.

Magellan himself was killed by natives in what is today’s Philippines. Magellan’s men not only reached the spice islands, but continued sailing and circumnavigated the globe, the first Europeans known to have done so. I seem to recall reading that after the crew of the small fleet ran out of food, they ate shoe and belt leather and rats they caught. Perhaps they used some of the spices they carried to make this fare more palatable.

The sea-going nations of Europe were soon engaged in a frantic rivalry, “The Spice Race,” rather than “The Space Race.”

Brave men died to find glory and routes to the Spice Islands; all I need do is drive across Old Mountain Road to the grocery store for some cinnamon for my breakfast toast.

Hooray for the 21st century!