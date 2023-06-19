It wasn’t that long ago that musician Dani Kerr was telling people in her theater class at West Iredell High School that she enjoyed working behind the scenes and could never see herself on stage.

On Tuesday she’ll be on a big stage in “America’s Got Talent” with millions of people watching on NBC at 8 p.m.

“I don’t know if it was just the adrenaline or what, but it felt like I was in a dream,” Kerr said as she explained the whirlwind of interviews, performances, and everything else involved in the process as she and manager Susan Levy Rash traveled to California for the show. “When I got there I started to experience nerves and luckily Susan was with me.

“But by the time it was time to do my audition, I felt so comfortable. Everybody made me really feel welcome and they really want you to do well on that show. They’re very supportive of what you do.”

Kerr said the experience was surreal for her but one that ultimately didn’t faze her as a performer when she was on stage. While she may have felt comfortable once it was time to perform, the whole experience was a mix of lifelong dreams and reality TV. Kerr remembers watching Simon Cowell on “American Idol” when she was growing up as the reality show dominated television.

“I was fascinated by Simon, always loved Simon, and really wanted, like a silly life goal to sing in front of him someday,” Kerr said.

She said before she knew it she was back in Statesville, but that the surreal experience of performing in a room with Cowell and the other judges watching for a television show isn’t something she’ll forget.

“It was a magical, magical time.”

‘Honky Tonk Hippie’

The soon-to-be 24-year-old said she was naturally drawn to music from a young age but the band My Chemical Romance was one of the first bands she became obsessed with. She tried playing guitar and it didn’t click for her at the time, but she was singing to herself in her room as a middle schooler. She wasn’t ready for even her family to hear, she said. She would learn flute and piano and sing more in middle school but “I still wasn’t singing in front of anybody ‘cause I was terrified.”

What she described as turbulent situations in her life would make pursuing music publicly or privately difficult, but it eventually led to the first steps on stage.

“After some crazy situations and growing up and learning a whole lot of hard lessons, I got back to music after a short stint and finally got the courage to do it in front of people,” Kerr said. “I still wasn’t playing guitar, I did karaoke at Sasha’s on the Lake, which is now Waterside Bar and Grill, and I was like, if I hate this, I’ll never do it again.”

Turns out she didn’t hate it.

“I was shaking, the whole entire time my voice was shaking, my hands were shaking. But as soon as I got done it was like this rush of adrenaline. I just wanted to keep tasting so I kept doing it.”

That rendition of “Hotel California” and learning the guitar would open the door to opportunities to play locally as she found support from other musicians and she began in earnest. Her first gig came at Broad Street Burger and would end up being the first of many as she has continued to perform for four years since then. She credited WAME, the Iredell Arts Council, the Grassroots Entertainment Group, and others locally for providing her support while she found her footing as a musician.

Another one of her biggest supporters is Rockie Lynne, who recorded and produced the album “Honky Tonk Hippie — Side One” with her at Tone Studios in Statesville. The album is available now on Spotify. With the “America’s Got Talent” performance, they are looking to release the second half sooner than orginally planned.

“It’s a high-class problem to have,” Lynne said.

Perhaps the judges on “America’s Got Talent” heard what Lynne heard when he first listened to Kerr sing.

“Once in a generation, someone is born with a voice that you can recognize the second you hear one note out of it — there are lots of good singers and there are lots of people who have lots of skill — but Danni Kerr was born with a voice,” Lynne said. “The second you hear her sing, you know exactly who she is. And I was just floored by it when I met her. She could sing the phone book and you would want to ask her to sing it to you again.”

The sound of her voice was something manager, and Lynne’s wife, Susan Levy Rash heard as well.

“From the minute anyone hears Dani sing or sees her perform, they almost instantly are impressed with her, the sound of her voice, which is very unique and the presence that she has on stage. And I think that obviously translated to the producers at America’s Got Talent.”

Kerr credited Lynne and Rash for using their experiences in the business — Lynne as a performer, Rash in artist development and publicity — to help get herself more comfortable with various aspects of the career.

Kerr said that Lynne helped craft songs with her and let her step into her own as she got her feet under her as a musician. Lynne has had a multiple-decade career in music and a major label album release, which Kerr said makes the 58-year-old musician a valuable resource for her.

“He helped me really capture what I was trying to say,” Kerr said.

Lynne said Kerr absorbs advice and looks to learn even as she now has gotten comfortable with writing on her own before sharing with the more experienced musician.

“Dani knows who she is and what she wants to say, I’m just helping her find the way,” Lynne said.

Ready for the spotlight

While nerves come and go, Kerr said that constantly performing over the last few years made it easier to settle in once it came to the part of the gig she knows best: Singing and playing music.

“Just getting out and playing as much as you can, whatever you can, whether people are listening or not, and making it your life as much as you can, eventually all the pieces fall together and by the time that you end up where you’re supposed to be, you feel like you’re supposed to be there,” Kerr said. “So the nerves they kind of fade away.”

What would she say to the high school version of herself that was afraid to take the stage?

“I would tell myself, don’t count yourself out and go after it. Don’t be scared.”