Homesteading and Herbal Remedy Classes to be held at The Hiddenite Center

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will again offer classes by Amy Barr of Heritage Hills Farms. The two classes that will be offered are “Homesteading” and “Herbal Remedies and Foraging.”

The Homesteading class will be held May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Herbal Remedies and Foraging (Make and Take class) will be held June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amy and her husband, Greg Barr, live in Moravian Falls, and are owners of Heritage Hills Farm where for over 12 years, they have been milking their own goats, making soap, lotions, herbal salves, and other natural bath and body products. For more information, visit heritagehillsfarmsoaps.com or their Facebook page Heritage Hills Farm.

Homesteading Class — Learn to live a more sustainable, healthier lifestyle by starting your own homestead. Amy will share her knowledge from years of experience on topics such as amending soil, gardening basics, choosing animals, care of animals, making products from farm animals, living sustainably, and all of the pros and cons of starting your own homestead. The class will be held at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex classroom, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Preregistration required. Call 828-632-6966. Cost is $35 nonmembers, $30 members.

Herbal Remedies and Foraging Make and Take Class — Lessons on the uses of herbs growing right in your own backyard. Amy will share her knowledge from years of experience on how to forage, and how to use herbs for first aid and other uses. Following the completion of the class, participants will travel to Heritage Hills Farm and find the wild herbs talked about in the classroom. This is a hands-on experience in identifying, collecting and using herbs. It is a make and take class where participants take home the herbal remedy that is made in class. The class will be held at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex for class, followed by a trip to Heritage Hills Farms (15 minutes from the Educational Complex) to forage. Preregistration required. Call 828-632-6966. Cost is $35 nonmembers, $30 members.