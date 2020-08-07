Home Instead Senior Care honors Billie Bourgeois on her 100th birthday

On Aug. 7, Billie Bourgeois celebrated her 100th birthday and she had some special guests show up to share birthday greetings both in word and song.
Friday at 10 a.m. members of the Home Instead Senior Care staff arrived and stood outside Billie’s window and waved and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. They were greeted with a big smile and a wave in return.
The group also had some gifts to share with Billie for the milestone occasion. Balloons, noting her age, and several smaller colorful ones from Party City, a floral arrangement donated by Clippers Florist, another with 100 blooms from Johnson’s Greenhouse were all presented to her, and a banner by Print Crafters with a Happy 100th Birthday greeting, decorated her back deck.
Billie's birthday celebration will continue Sunday with a drive-by birthday party at Trinity Episcopal Church, 801 Henkel Road, Statesville ffrom 2-3 p.m. You can drive through the parking lot and express your love and best wishes for her by giving a wave, tooting your car horns and wishing her a very happy birthday.
