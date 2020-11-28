Home health team makes difference in lives of patients, families

In contrast to medical professionals in a hospital or skilled nursing facility who can more easily manage the setting at their location, Iredell Home Health staff comes into the office and picks up their supplies before going to see patients where they have little control of their surroundings. The home health staff has enhanced their care as their patients’ lives have changed during the pandemic.

“I think we’re having to go a little extra far in providing some comfort to these patients who, because of the current situation, are still not seeing their families the way they would normally see them or having those normal community interactions they would have,” Johnson said. “We’re providing some additional benefits more on the mental side by providing some companionship through our regular visits where we’re doing medically necessary things.”

Iredell Home Health staff educate patients on their condition, answer questions, and help patients manage medications. A home health nurse is available 24/7 for patients as a first point of contact in case of concerns related to their condition. If a patient needs additional attention, a nurse may be scheduled for an additional visit, a call may be made to their referring provider, or they may be directed to the hospital for further care if necessary.

