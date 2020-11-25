Holsey Memorial delivers a soul food Thanksgiving meal to Fifth Street

Volunteers from Holsey Memorial CME Church delivered a Thanksgiving meal to Fifth Street Ministries on Tuesday, but it wasn't your traditional fare. This Thanksgiving meal was a little more soulful.

"We cook a soul food dinner including pinto beans, yams, and other things," Ora Merritt said. She is the chair of the church’s social concerns committee.

Members of Holsey usually would serve the meal as well, as they have for more than 25 years, but with the pandemic, they settled for delivering the meal over to Fifth Street while singing hymns as they unloaded the food from their church van.

Like many other groups that minister to those in need, COVID-19 changed how they did things, but it hasn't stopped them from sharing their blessings.

Merritt said when they began this years ago, they took the meals to Avery Sherrill School, but now Fifth Street benefits from their generosity. Merritt said it is important to keep it going no matter what's going on in the world because it's important to help others.

"Because it's a tradition that we started. And the people used to be so dedicated, are no longer with us. We do it in their memory," Merritt said. "And it helps people. We do it to help people."

