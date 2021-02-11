Holsey Memorial CME Church donates blankets to Statesville Dialysis Center

Members of Holsey Memorial CME Church are making sure patients at the Statesville Dialysis Center are comfortable while they receive treatment.

The blankets were collected by Holsey's social concerns committee, the board of evangelism, the Methodist men and church members.

Ora Daniels Merritt, of the social concerns committee, said they learned of the need as two of the church's members were undergoing dialysis and said they feel chilly during the process.

Merritt said the church is presently collecting blankets for the West Iredell Dialysis Center and that any church, individual or group wishing to help with this project can call 704-657-0906 for more information.

