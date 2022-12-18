Holiday thoughts from Dan: Linda and the Christmas angel

For as long as I can remember, we’ve had our designated roles regarding holiday preparation: I do the Christmas decorating and Harlene bakes dozens of cookies and candies; she’s perfected her craft over many decades. Most of these delectable treats are shared with family and friends. Needless to say, most of the recipients return their empty holiday tins a few days after Christmas with great expectations for next season’s refills.

I, too, have gradually improved my traditional tasks. ‘Though in true Geminian fashion, for years, I wasn’t very well organized. Finally, I invested in a sufficient number of plastic bins so that each space or room would have its own bin(s). I also began saving pictures to facilitate the placement of décor. I didn’t, however, go so full OC (obsessive compulsive) that tree ornaments had to go in specific locations, except, of course, for the angel.

Most of us have songs, movies, objects, etc., etc., that remind us of certain experiences, as well as family and friends. For me, placing the angel atop the Christmas tree brings fond memories of our late friend, Linda.

We came to know Linda, and her husband, Ken, over a four to five year period at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. Ken worked for the U.S. Embassy, but wasn’t in the diplomatic sector; as I recall, he was a communications techie. Linda was hired by the local Department of Defense high school as the reading improvement specialist. An excellent teacher, as well as a definite extrovert, we soon became friends, as well as colleagues.

She had a mischievous sense of humor that oft-times reflected her Irish-Catholic background, as well as her independent roots, having grown up in Anaconda, Montana, where her folks ran a boarding house. One example of her spirit occurred in our teachers’ lounge. The lounge wasn’t fancy — just a former classroom with three or four sofas, a few coffee tables, some easy chairs, the rows of mail boxes and, of course, a large coffee urn.

Linda was a bit flummoxed one day on finding a Frederick’s of Hollywood catalogue in her box. She somehow identified the culprit, then wrote his/her name on the chalk board with this message: “H____,” your Frederick’s of Hollywood catalogue showed up in my box.”

Harlene and Linda were in a water aerobics class. They were nearing the end of their strenuous session one afternoon, when an attractive young Filipina, wearing a string bikini, sauntered by on the apron of the pool. While gasping for breath, Linda (a long-time smoker) turned to Harlene and said cynically, “Huh, I bet she can’t read!”

We built a home in the Philippines in the early ‘80s. Utilizing a Spanish motif, it featured spacious areas, where, for many years we hosted grand Christmas parties. At one of these soirees Linda was admiring our holiday décor. After gazing at our tree, she asked seriously, “Do you know the story of how the angel came to be atop the Christmas tree?” While not as well as Linda, it’s been nearly 50 years, I’ll share her story as best I can:

It was only a few days before Christmas and Santa was all in a twitter. Several of the reindeer were ill; the elves were threatening a strike due to their work load, and Mrs. Claus kept coming up with endless “honey-do” lists. Santa’s patience was growing very thin. Suddenly, an attractive, impetuous young angel rushed up to Santa and exclaimed, “Santa, oh Santa, Whatta ya want me to do with this Christmas tree?” And, without the slightest hesitation, Santa told her.