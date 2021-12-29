Holiday Drive Through Balloon Glow donations result in half a ton of food to Iredell Christian Ministries

When people think of lights and a warm fire around Christmas, they may not have pictured the sight of seven hot air balloons at the Statesville Park and Soccer Complex.
But those open fires were lighting up the balloons at the park as the local hot air ballooning community came together to collect donations for Iredell Christian Ministries and spread holiday cheer through a Holiday Drive Through Balloon Glow. Visitors coming into the park made donations of canned goods and cash — 1,518 pounds of food, and $351 in cash in all.
“Our clients have been blessed by this event and this ballooning community,” Joy Morrison said. She is the executive director of ICM. She said one of the organizers, Jay White, came by to pick up several containers for transporting the donations, and she said they didn’t know what to expect. “My goodness, it was a pleasant surprise.”
The food was delivered to ICM on Tuesday. The balloonists were surprised as well with how well things went, especially on short notice. Daniel Sasser, one of the balloonists, said the event was something they had talked about doing, but finding the right time and place was the tricky part.
“We wanted to wait until the weather was going to be good because we didn’t want to disappoint anybody,” Sasser said. “It all came together and it turned out to be an overwhelming success.”
Sasser said he was nervous when putting the event together, but White made a good point to him about how things might turn out.
“I was thinking about all the bad things that could happen, and Jay kept going ‘the worst that could happen is it’s an overwhelming success,’” Sasser said.
Sasser said he was disappointed some people weren’t able to get in due to the park hours and staffing but said they hope to smooth out some of the planning the next time they have a glow event like this. The participants all said they appreciated the city and police department’s flexibility as they accommodated their event. They also thanked WAME for helping promote the event.
“I would just say how great it was to see the balloon community getting to do what they love to do, put smiles on faces. And we need that now more than ever,” White said.
While the food, just over three-quarters of a ton, was a sizeable donation that ICM was grateful for, the need for food at ICM and other food banks remains great. Morrison said that while this donation would last about a week due to the particular goods donated, the organization goes through roughly 3,000 pounds of food a week. That number is slightly less surprising when serving about 35 families a day and sending home food for about 115 people a day, according to Morrison.