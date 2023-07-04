The Town of Troutman started Independence Day festivities with the 18th annual parade Saturday.

The parade, which began as a way to honor veterans, continued that tradition Saturday, recognizing Purple Heart recipients and all veterans, as the grand marshals.

The South Iredell JROTC color guard presented the colors at the start of the parade.

Pageant queens, area businesses and churches all took part in the annual event.

American Legion Post 65 paid tribute to one of its most dedicated members, Benny Wilhelm, who died earlier this year. The post float was adorned with a photo of Wilhelm.

The parade featured more than 80 units as it marched from the Career and Technical Academy School on Old Murdock Road, down Main Street, ending at the American Legion Post 401.