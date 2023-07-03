Like most kids, I had a dog while growing up. During our 17 years in the Philippines, we had several dogs. Can’t remember their names, but do remember that one night during a party, one was killed by a typical “steely boy” trick: Lace a hot dog with rat poison. Throw it over your wall. Dog eats the hot dog, and dies. That is the end of your “security system.”

We later moved on base and bought another dog. Months later, we evacuated the base due to the impending volcanic eruption of Mt. Pinatubo. We left our dog in the care of our housekeeper. Have no idea what happened to “man’s best friend.”

Aso, is the Tagalog word for dog. Though against the law, one report contends that “half a million aso are slaughtered annually in the Philippines,” for food. I remember hearing most Filipinos wouldn’t eat American dogs because they were “too fat,” but I never investigated that cultural peculiarity.

Americans love their dogs, but not in such an all-consuming fashion as some Filipinos. In fact, Americans spend roughly $1,500 in basic annual expenses on “Max,” and “Luna,” — the two most favored names for male/female dogs in the U.S. Here are some other canine statistics: about 500,000 service dogs help people under the Americans with Disabilities Act; about 10 percent of those are trained therapy dogs.

To be objective, dogs aren’t always “man’s best friend.” According to the CDC, there are more than 4.5 million dog bites a year in the U.S., with roughly 30-50 resulting in deaths.

Here’s a story from the Philippines that’s dogged me for years:

Some good friends were away in the states. Their Filipino housekeeper was left in charge, but they’d asked us to be on call in case of an emergency. Sometime after they left, their housekeeper called: “Their dog was sick and wouldn’t take his prescribed medicine. Could I please help?”

I went over shortly after the call. She’d made several unsuccessful attempts to get the German shepherd to take the medicine in his food. After a few efforts at cajoling the dog to take the pill, I became more assertive: grasping him around the neck, I tried to force the pill into his mouth. He promptly spit out the pill but not before biting my hand.

I gave my apologies for my unwise and unsuccessful attempts to medicate the dog. With the high incidence of rabies in the Philippines, I left immediately for the emergency room at nearby Clark Air Force Hospital. It was Saturday, so no other clinics were open.

The corpsmen were very helpful, and dressed my wound, but we soon ran into a bureaucratic snafu. They agreed I should begin the rabies series of shots but couldn’t decide if, or how much, I should be charged. Military personnel have free medical care, but civilians pay for most services. Vaccines however, were provided at no cost. The conundrum was, treat the rabies series (five shots, I believe) as regular vaccines, or charge me the $200-$300 dollar “treatment” fee. Finally, a wiser head called an off-duty admin officer, who said, “Give the guy the shot. We’ll work out money matters later.”

A few days later, our friends’ housekeeper called, “Their dog had died.” After notifying the hospital, they contacted the base vet. Arrangements were made to bring the dog’s carcass on base; remove the head, and ship it to a lab in Japan for evaluation. In the meantime, I took my second rabies shot.

Fortunately, before it was time for shot number three, word from Japan confirmed the dog did not die of rabies. My wound was healing nicely, and with the good news about the dog, as well as the hospital’s waiving my vaccine charge, I was able to smile and reach back many years to some lines from a favorite poem, “An Elegy on the Death of a Mad Dog.”

But soon a wonder came to light, that show’d the rogues they lied. The man recover’d of the bite, the dog it was that died. — Oliver Goldsmith