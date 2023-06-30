If you are going to put a skeleton in your front yard, say for Halloween, you might as well make it a big one, right? And why stop with just one? One, after all, is the loneliest number.

I had driven past 1545 Old Mountain Road numerous times and had noticed the two 12-foot-tall skeletons before. They are hard to miss. But recently, I had my camera with me and there was a car parked in the driveway, so I decided to stop and ask some questions.

Honestly, I had thought this might be some kind of publicity gimmick to blend of our Independence Day with Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which will be observed this November first and second, and is sort of like our Halloween, but without trick or treat or pumpkins.

According to Ryan, Stephanie and Caleb Massey, in whose front yard the patriotic skeletons stand, they (the skeletons) have been standing and attracting attention since last Halloween.

I politely asked how much they cost.

Mrs. Massey said, “$300.” Then she added, “Each.” Next, she informed me that she got them at Home Depot. She says she and her husband get questions from people all the time and folks sometimes stop and take photographs, as I was doing.

“We bought the first one just out of a love of Halloween,” she stated.

By the way, Stephanie says she plans to dress them, as one is male and the other female. She adds that they have named the skeletons. The male’s name is “Blake Skelton” (a take-off on “Blake Shelton,” the country music singer) and the female’s name is “Mariah Scary.” I did not ask Mrs. Massey to point out which was which.

She went on to say that for Easter she already has some “bunny ears” to put on the skulls and an Easter basket for each giant skeleton to carry.

I can hardly wait to see “bunny ears” on two 12-foot-tall skeletons.

If you don’t think America is a land that embraces diversity and allows freedom of expression, just take a drive up Old Mountain Road. Make no bones about it.