Lyerly family murders remembered as horrific period in Rowan County history

Their parents and brother were dead, but little Alice was still clinging to life. Carrying their sister, the girls rushed to a neighbor’s house for help. By the time daylight arrived a few hours later the Lyerly yard was full of law enforcement, neighbors, and reporters. Alice died later that day.

Someone had attacked and killed the Lyerlys and their children as they slept and then poured kerosene over them before setting them afire. The bloody murder weapon used was found discarded by the front door. It was the Lyerly family’s axe.

By evening Rowan County Sheriff David R. Julian and his deputies had arrested Nease Gillespie, 55, and his sons, John Gillespie, 15, and Henry Lee Gillespie, 18-20. Also arrested were George Ervin, 29-30, Jack Dillingham, late 20s or 30s and his wife, Della Young Dillingham. Both the Gillespie’s and Dillingham’s were African Americans and worked and lived on the Lyerly farm as sharecroppers.

There was no physical evidence or witnesses linking the Gillespies and Dillinghams to the crime, but fear and anger gripped Rowan County. The newspapers declared them murderers and a mob mentality swelled among the people forcing the prisoners to be taken to Mecklenburg County for safety. The motive for the attack was said to be a dispute between Nease Gillespie and Isaac Lyerly over the sale of the farm’s wheat crop.