Ralph Dagenhart, of Troutman, has written a book about his experiences in the U.S. Army 53 years ago: “Pop Smoke: The Memoir of a 1st Cavalry Division Grunt, Vietnam/Cambodia, 1969-70” (Williamsburg, Virginia.: A15 Publishing Company, 2022.)

A “grunt,” of course, is the basic foot soldier, infantryman, the ground-pounder, the occupant of a pair of combat “boots on the ground.”

Dagenhart, a graduate of Troutman High School, class of 1964, is the son of the late Rowe T. Dagenhart, a World War II U.S. Army combat veteran originally from Alexander County, and the late Louise Ramsey Dagenhart, of Iredell County.

“Pop Smoke” as Dagenhart explains was, and is, a military term for detonating a smoke grenade so airborne forces may find your location on the ground — perhaps under a jungle canopy — more easily, and so to be able to separate the “good guys” from the “bad guys.”

Dagenhart’s 89-page memoir of the war is from an enlisted man’s perspective. He ended up as a member of “A” Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Regiment. This was the famous “Gary Owen” Regiment of the First Cavalry Division (Air Mobile). The previous first commander of this legendary unit was Brevet Gen. George Armstrong Custer.

Dagenhart’s writing rings true. First assigned to be a rifleman, he later was an RTO (Radio Telephone Operator), whose job it was to stick close to the company commander who needed to stay in communication with his platoons, as well as with the battalion commander.

On one page he tells of taking a long-needed shower and while lathering up, to come under mortar fire for the first time. This is not a time for modesty, but a time for finding a safe place, clothed or not.

And speaking of clothing, Ralph makes a point of stating that civilian Vietnamese villagers looked just like “Charlie,” the commonly-used nickname for the Viet Cong enemy, who did not wear uniforms.

Oct. 20, 1969, Dagenhart tells us, was the worst day of his life, and consequently, the hardest to write about in his book. On that date his company suffered multiple casualties — at least nine killed and at least eighteen wounded — from thirty rounds of 82mm mortars and small arms fire that hit Dagenhart’s company, which was waiting in a pick-up zone for helicopters.

He tells what it was like to “take the point” on a combat patrol through thick jungle foliage, a dreaded dangerous duty he sometimes had to perform.

Perhaps Dagenhart’s best memory from 50-some years ago happened when the commercial airliner carrying him homeward from his yearlong tour of duty in the Republic of Vietnam cleared Vietnamese air space, an event which was announced on the aircraft’s overhead speakers.

Dagenhart recalls, “After clearing the coastline, there was a tremendous ‘hurrah’ and the talking and the laughing began. All of us had made it, and these young stewardesses treated us like royalty on our trip back to the states.”

I appreciated that Dagenhart’s book is interspersed with photos and each chapter beginning is embellished with quotes ranging from Plato to Presidents Nixon and Johnson. The latter part of his book deals with his brief Army “cold war” service in Kansas and then in Germany after returning to the United States. Nineteen of Dagenhart’s brothers-in-arms in Company “A” made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam or Cambodia during his tour of duty.

Dagenhart’s book is, no doubt, a form of catharsis, that is, by writing or speaking about what he went through, he cleanses himself from painful memories and suppressed emotions. By writing on what the war in Vietnam was like — in his case from an enlisted infantryman’s perspective — is mentally helpful. Keeping things bottled up can lead to PTSD even years after returning to “the world,” as civilian life was called.

In addition, such books as Dagenhart’s are historically valuable and give an idea of what the war in southeast Asia was really like. What would you give to have such a memoir written by an ancestor who served during America’s Civil War?

For his service to his country, Sgt. Dagenhart was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge (the CIB), the Bronze Star, the Army Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Valorous Unit Citation, as well as some non-combat-related medals.

Dagenhart explains that his book was originally intended to be “written only for family,” but that he was persuaded by a friend and fellow veteran to make his memoir available to a wider readership.

The Iredell County Public Library is hosting a book signing for Ralph Dagenhart at 5:30 on Thursday. Ralph will be glad to meet you and autograph a copy of his book for you. The book will sell for an even $14. It should prove to be especially interesting reading for Iredell County’s many veterans of all branches of military service, not just Vietnam veterans.

Thank you, Ralph Dagenhart, for your service, and welcome home, brother!