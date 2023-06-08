The 29 books containing Iredell County voter rolls from 1950 to 1970 and hand-written ballots that date back to 1944 have a new home.

The Iredell County Board Elections voted to loan the hand-written records to Steve Hill and the Statesville Historical Collection on Center Street in downtown Statesville.

"It's an honor to be able to be the caretakers for these valuable documents," Hill said. "It doesn't tell us how they voted, but it does have a lot of valuable genealogical information."

He added, "It will be a wealth of information for genealogists looking for records on grandma and grandpa."

The Iredell County Board of Elections keeps most records electronically while the physical documents are stored for the legally required amount of time. Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said that while state laws concerning document retention would allow them to dispose of the records, the board wanted to preserve the history for the public.

"For genealogy, family history, it's a great tool because it shows if the family member was deceased, if they moved out of the township, moved out of the county, and it dates it," Jordan said. "We need to preserve history, from where we were to where we've come to."

The rolls offer a snapshot into the past in other ways as well. Voters were checked off as "White" or "Colored" in the books, and some women's names were listed under the full names of their husbands.

Those glimpses into the past were something Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections who also attended the meeting, was glad to see the county's board could do.

"I've worked in elections since 2006. My family has served as poll workers, so this was of great interest to me," Bell said. "It's amazing to think of how much has changed in such a short period of time. That we've got from these paper records and books that could be burned in a fire, could be lost, to be misplaced, to a digital age."

Bell said while digital records have advantages, there was a certain charm to these physical records.

"I don't know how we would do it without computers, but sadly they won't preserve these beautiful records in the same way we see today," Bell said. "We won't have these books with the wonderful handwriting in them... this is nostalgic, but we do have a more secure process now."