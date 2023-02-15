The Rev. Rick Leisner related a story in the church I attended around this time a year ago. He said at Easter he had asked his 5-year-old granddaughter if she knew why we celebrated Easter. To his surprise she explained that Easter was about Jesus dying on the cross for our sins and then rising from the dead in the cave where he was buried.

Leisner was impressed, but then she continued, “He rose and came out of the cave, but if he sees his shadow he has to go back in the cave for six more weeks.” Oh well, she’ll get there.

I often say that the stories I find in researching history and genealogy are far more interesting than any fiction novel we have here at the library. The data you uncover doing research can tell a story just through the numbers you uncover.

Over the past year the Local History Department at the library has been researching Statesville’s old African American cemetery on Green Street. We have books in local history that provide inventories of the white cemeteries in Iredell, but there has never been a book published listing the African American cemeteries.

Green Street Cemetery can trace its beginnings to Nov. 21, 1885, when Mary C. Bell sold land to the “colored Peoples Graveyard Association.” The trustees for the Association were William M. Pearson, S.M. Allison and W.A. Russell.

For $155, they purchased a tract of land on High Street (now called Green Street) to create an African American cemetery in Statesville. The deed states the tract of land joined “M.C. Bell, the colored school house, and Ben Boide.” The deed was registered on Feb. 2, 1886.

In 1888, Mary C. Bell sold another 2.75 acres of land in two tracts to the Peoples Graveyard Association. The first tract was purchased for $150 and paid for by the trustees while the second tract was purchased for $200 with the money coming from the city of Statesville. The purchase of these three tracts are what make up the 3.38 acres of land that comprises the Green Street Cemetery today.

Shellie Taylor, in local history, found the earliest documentation we have for the Green Street cemetery when she found an 1886 document in the Genealogical Society of Iredell County’s collection showing the purchase of two plots by Henry Jordan Caldwell Chambers and paid to Rufus D. Bailey who with wife, Rebecca, operated an African American store in the area.

The start of the Green Street Cemetery in 1885 raises another question though. The Federal Census showed a population of 320 white and 217 slaves in 1860 and 644 white and 223 black in 1870 so we know there was a fairly large African American population in Statesville. Slavery was abolished in 1865 when the Civil War ended. So where did the newly-freed African Americans living in the Statesville area bury their dead during the 20 years between 1865 and 1885? Was there another African American cemetery in the Statesville area that predated Green Street and if so where?

Some of these people would have been buried at the three African American Presbyterian Churches that lay in the outskirts of Statesville. Those are Freedom, Logan and Cameron along with other churches out in the county, but surely there was a place closer in as well.

I wonder if they might have already been burying people in the Green Street Cemetery prior to 1885. Perhaps that is why the trustees chose that land to purchase and why Mary C. Bell was willing to sell land to be used for an African American cemetery that joined her own land. We don’t know nor do we know why the African Americans in the Statesville area all ended up living on Green and Garfield streets.

The name “Green Street Cemetery” is also a mystery in a way because for most of the cemeteries existence it was not called Green Street Cemetery.

If you go to a 1907 Statesville City Directory, the cemetery we know as Green Street is called, “Union Grove Cemetery.” It locates it on Green Street between Garfield and Chambers and list David S. Alexander (an African American teacher) as the manager. The 1886 document showing the purchase of the two burial plots also refers to Green Street as “Union Grove Cemetery.”

Union Grove? Are you kidding me? The Union Grove township is in the very northern part of Iredell County, miles from Statesville. In fact, they call the Green Street Cemetery the Union Grove Cemetery in the 1977 Statesville City Directory and doctors routinely called it Union Grove on death certificates. I have been asking every older person I have met around Statesville over the last year if they ever heard of the Union Grove Cemetery and all I have gotten are confused looks.

Green Street Cemetery is also referred to as the “Greenwood Cemetery” on some death certificates. Often, the doctor’s just put down “Statesville” in the block asking for the place of burial. The newspapers up to the 1940s refer to it as the “Statesville Colored Cemetery” or simply as the “colored cemetery”. The Green Street Cemetery was filling up by the late 1930s, and in 1943 Belmont Cemetery was opened as Statesville’s new African American cemetery.

A few people were still being buried at Green Street up to the end of the 1940s usually beside spouses or family members who had already been buried there. In 1949, I found two death certificates listing people being buried in Green Street and none in 1950. In the decades following, the Green Street Cemetery became basically an abandoned cemetery. Though the owner of the cemetery today is still listed as the “Peoples Graveyard Association” the original trustees of the association are long gone.

Many of the tombstones in Green Street have been pushed over and broken by vandals through the years. Stones that are supposed to be there are missing and no one knows how many people are buried there. If you go to “Find A Grave” online at https://www.findagrave.com/cemetery/2452867/green-street-cemetery, you can see entries for 768 people listed as being buried in the cemetery. These entries have been entered for each person buried there by volunteers and family members. Many of the entries include information about the deceased person’s life and family and often include photos of their tombstones.

Some of these 768 people listed have no tombstone or marker. Their burial at Green Street has been verified through family records, obituaries, death certificates and other records. The oldest listing on Find A Grave is for Milas Tomlin who is born in 1813. He has no marker, and his information came from his death notice that appeared in “The Landmark’ on April 11, 1884. Jamima Rickert is the earliest who has a marker being born in 1818.

Death certificates usually name the funeral home in charge of the body and the location of the burial. The State of North Carolina required both death and birth certificates to be created starting in 1913, but there are death certificates that were completed by physicians that go back earlier.

I have been going through the Iredell County death certificates to identify African Americans who were buried in Green Street. The oldest person I could find being buried there in the death certificates was Sarah Sloan who was born in 1815 and died on Jan. 2, 1919, at the age of 104. In all I found 1,169 death certificates listing African Americans who are probably buried at Green Street. This number will most likely change as we continue to research the cemetery.

Of the 1,169 death certificates, I identified 213 people having been born in 1865 or before meaning they came into this world as slaves. This would make Green Street the largest slave cemetery in Iredell County. I recently took some of the research we have conducted and uploaded it to the library’s Flick page at www.flickr.com/photos/icplphotos/collections.

“African American Death and Obituary Notices in The Landmark compiled by Russell C. Black, Jr., and Joel Reese” shows the actual death and obituary notices as they appeared in “The Landmark.” The first death notice for an African American in an Iredell County newspaper was for Ned Locke who died on April 1, 1881 in Rowan County. His death notice appears in The Landmark on April 8, 1881, under, “Death of an Aged Negro.” The article says that he was originally owned by the Stephenson family who later sold him to James Locke who lived on Snow Creek 11 miles from Statesville. His age is listed as “not less than 110 years old, and he claimed to be 112.” His remains were brought back and buried at Snow Creek though the grave is unmarked.

The “African American Death Notices Index” from “The Landmark” compiled by Russell C. Black, Jr.,” provides an index to death notices for African Americans complied from The Landmark. The collection titled, “African American Death Certificates for the Green Street Cemetery in Statesville, N.C.,” contains images of the death certificates I found of those believed to be buried at Green Street.