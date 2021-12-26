History of gargoyles remains a mystery

Gargoyles, in case you have forgotten, are representations of monsters, devils, chimeras (unusual animal mixtures) and other grotesque creatures that are used to direct rainwater away from buildings, such as European cathedrals. Rainwater would soften the soil and also might dissolve mortar and stain the masonry walls. What I saw as gargoyles on the Jackson Building are technically termed “grotesques,” as they do not function as downspouts, but are only decorative.

The high point of functioning gargoyle downspouts on Gothic buildings seems to have been around 1100 to 1500 AD, some 500 years ago. You may recall scenes from the 1939 movie, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” in which the spinal-challenged bell ringer Quasimodo (played by Charles Laughton) poured molten lead through the gargoyles of the Notre Dame cathedral onto the mob below that was attempting to seize the beautiful Gypsy girl, Esmeralda (played by Maureen O’Hara).

We have buildings in our larger metropolitan areas built in the Gothic style. One notable building with metallic “eagle” gargoyles is the iconic Chrysler Building in New York City, which is not Gothic, but Art Deco in style.