Historic Sharpe House to host celebration tea

The Historic Sharpe House will host a tea in celebration and in memory of the late Cindy Kluttz Adkins on Saturday.

On the menu is traditional tea faire crafted by the kitchen staff and volunteers, served with freshly-brewed black tea and apple juice for the children.

In keeping with Adkins’ favorite tradition of theatrics, historical reenactments and plain out fun, this will be a true Halloween affair. Come as your spooky self, or your Downton/cinematic favorite, or something in your mind’s eye. Costumes are not required.

Purchase tickets on EventBrite.com before 6 p.m. Thursday. Seatings are available beginning at 11 a.m., then at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets should be purchased for your group of guests by one buyer and all attendee’s names will be listed.

Ticket prices are adults $30; children (7-12) $12; children ages 6 and younger free with paying adults. Champagne tickets for two flutes per guest are also available.

There will be a raffle for an assortment of prizes. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. There will be a drawing at each seating with a grand prize drawing at 5 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.

Costume contests and will be judged at each seating by the footmen.

All proceeds from this event go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Adkins’ memory.

Tickets on sale through 9 p.m. Thursday on EventBrite.

Murder mystery

Next up at will be the Sharpe House October Murder Mystery Dinner on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

The production will be “Evil Never Dies.”

A summary of the story is:

He was called Evil-Eyed Emil. When he looked at people with his infamous right eye, so the story went, bad things invariably happened. As he was being driven out of Reaper Junction on Halloween night exactly 100 years ago, Emil vowed to return one day to wreak his vengeance. Last night, it was announced that Emil had been sighted in the woods and, true to his century-old proclamation, someone had been the victim of Emil’s anger. Become an investigator and help the detective and the Charlotte Murder Mystery Company figure out this “whodunit.”

Dinner is to be provided by The Smoke Pit Catering with selections of smoked prime rib, chicken, crab stuffed flounder or vegetarian pasta.

Tickets range from $55 to $75 and are on sale through Thursday at 6 p.m. through EventBrite.

For questions about either event, contact site manager Keith Rhyne at 704-682-7508 or at sharpehouseevents@gmail.com.