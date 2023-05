Just three short years following the close of the United States Civil War, Sidney Smith Murdock, Alfred Bailey and their wives purchased land on South Center Street and established Mount Pleasant Church. The original church was built in 1868. The physical landmark that is Mount Pleasant, also known as Center Street, was at first a set of two framed buildings which served thecongregation until the construction of the current brick structure in 1903. In 1980, Center Street Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church was added to the National Register of Historic Places.