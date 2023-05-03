Steve Hill, owner and curator of the Statesville Historical Collection, presented the program Tuesday to the Statesville Kiwanis Club.

Hill began his presentation with a history of the Kiwanis Club, which began more than 100 years ago in Statesville.

He also spoke on the role the square in downtown Statesville played in the town’s history.

Hill wrote a book about the square and its importance to the history of the town. “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square in Statesville, North Carolina 1790-1990” was published last year and is available on Amazon.