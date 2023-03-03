Warrants have been issued for a man in connection with a vehicle that didn’t stop for a stopped school bus Thursday morning, nearly striking two children.

Joseph Graham Padgett Jr., 35, of Statesville, is being sought for passing a stopped school bus, driving while license is revoked, careless and reckless driving and improper passing, said Master Sgt. Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Early Thursday morning the bus was stopped on Old Mountain Road picking up two children. Iredell-Statesville Schools, in a news release, said two vehicles were stopped behind the bus when a Kia Soul passed both and the stopped bus. The two children ran to avoid being struck.

First Sgt. Daniel Hall said Friday the Kia Soul was located and seized at Padgett’s residence.

The highway patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating Padgett. Anyone with information is asked to contact the highway patrol at 828-466-5500 or contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

The highway patrol expressed appreciation for the assistance of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Mooresville and Troutman police departments for their assistance in this investigation.