Highland Acres donates $5K to Hospice & Pallative Care of Iredell County

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County was pleasantly surprised when Highland Acres Church of Christ contacted them to let them know it would be donating $5,000 to Gordon Hospice House.

“We were just honored that they considered our agency for the donation. I know they were trying to match with organizations that matched their ministry and philosophy, so we were very honored that they considered the work Hospice is doing to be worthy of their donation,” Amy Fuhrman said. She is the director of development and outreach at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.

The donation was made to benefit the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, which is an in-patient unit of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Whether it’s longterm care for hospice appropriate patients or respite care when someone’s regular caretakers need a reprieve when patients don’t have insurance or can’t otherwise pay for the care.

“This helps us honor that mission,” Fuhrman said.

While this donation is directed toward the Gordon Hospice House, Fuhrman said it will help the organization as a whole as they also prepare to open the doors to a new facility in Mooresville, the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House.