Highland Acres donates $5,000 to Kintegra Health

Kintegra Health will be able to help more patients in Statesville thanks to a $5,000 donation from Highland Acres Church of Christ.

“We’re very grateful for this support, which helps us serve uninsured patients and the community with reduced co-pays and prescription costs,” said Emily Speece, Kintegra’s area practice administrator.

Helping those who need help paying for the costs of medical care fits into Highland Acres’ plan of donating to local organizations that can make an impact locally, according to the church’s elders.

“The mission of the church consists of three primary components: evangelism, edification, and benevolence,” Mason McCullough said previously. He is one of the elders at Highland Acres. “Through benevolence, we want to reach out to organizations that are serving the hungry, the homeless, and those in need of health care. Highland Acres Church of Christ wants to be known through this community and beyond for its commitment to the truth and good works.”

Kintegra Health came to Statesville in 2008 under the name Gaston Family Health Services, which rebranded last year.

Kintergra grew out of a task force in Gaston County in 1989 that sought to address the growing medical needs of local uninsured people. That resulted in the establishment of its first family medicine practice in Gastonia, which saw its first patients in 1992. Today, Kintegra’s, team of family and pediatric medicine physicians, pediatricians, advanced practice providers, dentists, psychologists, and behavioral health providers care for patients at more than 25 practices throughout Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, and Mecklenburg counties.

