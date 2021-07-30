Highland Acres Church of Christ donates $10,000 to Fifth Street Ministries

Highland Acres Church wanted to put money back into the local community and with a $10,000 donation to Fifth Street Ministries, they are doing just that.

“We wanted to focus on local organizations. The church we do a lot of mission work with over in foreign countries and supporting other people in foreign countries as missionaries. That’s the church’s primary goal but there are organizations locally doing a lot of that go along with our philosophies,” Mason McCullough said. He is one of the elders at Highland Acres.

McCullough said the donation was one of the first times the church had made that large a contribution to a local organization, but he said especially after the last year and the hardships put on people by the COVID-19 pandemic, the church wanted to make sure to take care of people at home as well as abroad.

For Michele Knapp, the executive director at Fifth Street, when Highland Acres contacted them, it was a pleasant surprise.

“Oh, we were very surprised. It was a great day here at Fifth Street to hear that,” Knapp said. “The church was very excited to partner with Fifth Street as we are in return… They are a great partner with us in the community and we will be able to serve more people because of them.”