High school sports schedule Sept. 15-21

Wednesday
Tennis
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Thursday
JV football
Mooresville at Cox Mill
Soccer
Pine Lake Prep at South Iredell
Hickory Ridge at Mooresville
A.L. Brown at Lake Norman
Tennis
Cox Mill at Mooresville
Volleyball
South Iredell at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Kannapolis
Friday
Football
Cox Mill at Mooresville
Saturday
Cross country
Mooresville at Adidas Championship, Ivey Redmond Sports Complex
Tuesday
Soccer
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Tennis
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
Volleyball
Cox Mill at South Iredell
Lake Norman at Mooresville
