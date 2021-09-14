 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule Sept. 15-21
High school sports schedule Sept. 15-21

Wednesday

Tennis

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Thursday

JV football

Mooresville at Cox Mill

Soccer

Pine Lake Prep at South Iredell

Hickory Ridge at Mooresville

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

Tennis

Cox Mill at Mooresville

Volleyball

South Iredell at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Kannapolis

Friday

Football

Cox Mill at Mooresville

Saturday

Cross country

Mooresville at Adidas Championship, Ivey Redmond Sports Complex

Tuesday

Soccer

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Tennis

Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

Volleyball

Cox Mill at South Iredell

Lake Norman at Mooresville

