High school roundup

Boys

Alexander Central 44, South Iredell 30

Girls

Alexander Central 57, South Iredell 35

TROUTMAN — Alexander Central won a pair of games over South Iredell on Tuesday night.

Evan Presnell led the Cougars’ boys team with 22 points while Grove Lowrance added six and Grayson Presnell chipped in five. Dusty Sigmon and Garett Barnes each had four and Avery Cook rounded out the scoring with two.

For the Vikings, Braydon Watson-Jones led with 15 points. M.J. Chambers added seven, and Damon Stewart chipped in three. Nicky Reese and Anderson Jones each had two and Will Vuk added one.

In the girls’ game, Chesney Stikeleather led the Cougars with 21. Julianna Walter scored seven and a trio of Cougars, Madeleine Jenkins, Hallie Jarrett and Kirsytyn Herman each added five. Cheyenne Childers added four, and Sydney Hayes and Anna Reid each had three. Anna Jordan and Kaley McDaniel rounded out the scoring with two each.

Emily Hapes and Grace Hutchens led the Vikings with seven points each. Dahmiya Horton chipped in six, and Kayden Johnson and Gracie Brooks each added five. Janiya Johnson finished with four points, and Anayah Turner rounded out the scoring with one point.