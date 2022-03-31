Hiddenite man charged with using lost debit card

A Hiddenite man is facing eight charges after authorities said he used a debit card that was left at a gas station.

Jordan Tyler Ratliff, 30, was charged with eight counts of identity theft. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said on Jan. 12, a woman traveling through Iredell County stopped at a gas station in Stony Point. After leaving, she realized she left her debit card at the gas pumps, and learned a few days later that there were unauthorized charges on the card.

Detective Craig Scannella with the Economic Crime Unit began an investigation, first meeting with the woman who provided documents and bank statements. Scannella also obtained evidence from various businesses and identified Ratliff as a suspect, Campbell said.

Ratliff’s history includes felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of second-degree trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving-related offenses.