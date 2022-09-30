Hiddenite gallery exhibits to feature works of Warren, Keaton and Hughes

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery features Cathy Keaton for its Emerging Artist Exhibit. Keaton is to native of Alexander County, now living in Raleigh.

Keaton’s artistic journey began when she agreed to join a senior citizen art class as a favor for a friend. In the class, Keaton and her classmates participated in “Raleigh’s People In Portraits”. She marks that first class as an awakening to her creativity. As a result, she has passionately continued to take other various art classes. Finding a passion for art later in life has helped her in many ways. Keaton states that she makes time to create art everyday due to the therapeutic way it helps clear her mind and fuel her spirit.

This exhibit will be on display Oct. 1 through November on the second floor gallery of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Featured artists

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery is also presenting Sally Warren of Statesville and Amanda Hebert Hughes of Charlotte as the featured artists in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery for October.

All are invited to come meet the artists and enjoy a reception with refreshments on Oct. 8 from 1-3 p.m. in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. Exhibit will be available Oct. 1-29. Warren features pottery in the exhibit. She has her own pottery studio, Mud Dauber Pottery, which is open by appointment only. Having retired from the Alexander County school system, she admits that the best learning is hands-on experience.

Warren has been the pottery instructor at The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center since 2000, teaching three classes a week. She is a declared “functional potter.” Her creations are meant to be used and enjoyed, not displayed on a shelf. She wants her pieces to be home to your favorite recipes and then passed lovingly along to the next generation.

Hughes presents paintings in the exhibit. Having an active and autistic mind, she is the founder of a new painting genre: Sensory Gated Art (trademark pending). Sensory Gated Art is a carefully curated selection of clean lines, cohesive colors, and enriching textures; strategically removing sensory overload stimuli and creating a calm, enriching sensory experience.

Hughes creates visual art with an unstoppable drive. She loves people and knows that sharing her gifts is an effective way to inspire others and increase autism awareness and appreciation. On Oct. 24, she will also be providing a teacher workshop at The Hiddenite Center Educational Building to educate and help teachers understand autistic behaviors, processing and modes of learning.

Pre-register for the teacher workshop by calling the Hiddenite Center at 828- 632-6966. Make plans to see the art of these two artists at this artist reception or during the month of October

The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org.