Hiddenite Center's JAM program receives grant

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center recently received notification that its Junior Appalachian Musician Program was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Wayne Henderson Foundation Grant. This program is dedicated to the preservation of traditional Appalachian style music, as supported by noted Virginia instrument maker and musician, Wayne Henderson.

Henderson’s Grayson County, Virginia shop attracts customers from around the world. He is committed to helping to give access to this rich musical heritage through the JAM program.

This grant helps to subsidize tuition for students.

The center will bring the JAM program back to the slate of classes. Registrations are currently being accepted for the JAM classes on Tuesday afternoons from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. beginning April 27 at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Sulphur Springs Road, in Hiddenite.

The JAM program at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center began in 2016 with instruction for both children and adults. Traditional "group style” instruction is available in guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and bass. Loaner instruments are provided to JAM students at no charge based on available inventory. Cost is $30 for the six week series.