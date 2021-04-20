Hiddenite Center's JAM program receives grant

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center recently received notification that its Junior Appalachian Musician Program was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Wayne Henderson Foundation Grant. This program is dedicated to the preservation of traditional Appalachian style music, as supported by noted Virginia instrument maker and musician, Wayne Henderson.
Henderson’s Grayson County, Virginia shop attracts customers from around the world. He is committed to helping to give access to this rich musical heritage through the JAM program.
This grant helps to subsidize tuition for students.
The center will bring the JAM program back to the slate of classes. Registrations are currently being accepted for the JAM classes on Tuesday afternoons from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. beginning April 27 at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Sulphur Springs Road, in Hiddenite.
The JAM program at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center began in 2016 with instruction for both children and adults. Traditional "group style” instruction is available in guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and bass. Loaner instruments are provided to JAM students at no charge based on available inventory. Cost is $30 for the six week series.
Weather permitting, this class meets on the porch of the Educational Complex, and otherwise in the multi-purpose space of the building. Rotating instructors for the Alexander JAM program are Sam Childs, Chad Ritchie, and Donna Latham. Coordinator for the program is Allison Houchins, the center’s director of education. For information or to register for the classes, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.
Class size allows social distancing with safety protocol in place.
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible