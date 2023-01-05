Hiddenite Center to host SmartPhone Photography workshop

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is hosting a new workshop, SmartPhone Photography by Sarah Loudermilk at Laze L Farm Photography. Loudermilk has been a full-time professional photographer for more than five years. However, she has enjoyed taking photos for more than 20 years. She looks forward to sharing her passion for photography and expertise with others.

The SmartPhone Photography Workshop is open to all skill levels. Participants will learn how to better capture and edit pictures using iPhone or android devices. This workshop will be held Feb. 11 from 10 am. to noon at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

The cost is $15 for Friends of the Center and $25 for nonmembers.

To register or find out more information, call 828-632-6966 to register by phone, visit www.hiddenitearts.org to register online, or email info@hiddenitearts.org to contact the center.

Youth, adult regional art competitions planned

Young artists are encouraged to enter the Hiddenite Center’s annual Youth Regional Art Competition. Youth entries will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery during March with the awards ceremony and reception on March 4 at 1 p.m. at the Lucas Mansion.

The entry deadline is no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the center’s Lucas Mansion. Entries of all media are accepted into the competition.

The four contest divisions are as follows:

Early elementary students — grades kindergarten through second grade;

Elementary students — third grade through fifth grade;

Middle school students — sixth grade through eighth grade;

High school students — ninth through 12th grade.

To qualify, artwork must have been completed between March 2022 and February 2023. Entries are limited to two entries in each category.

The annual Adult Regional Artist Competition and exhibit will be featured in the gallery during April with the award ceremony on April 1 at 1 p.m. The entry deadline is no later than 4 p.m. March 16 at the Lucas Mansion and will be accepted in the following six categories:

Adult painting — oil and acrylic;

Adult watercolor;

Adult drawing — colored pencil, pastels, charcoal, pencil, pen and ink;

Adult other — mixed-media, collage, prints and photography;

Adult 3-dimensional — pottery and sculpture;

Adult quilting — quilts, wall hangings, clothing, etc.

To qualify, artwork must have been completed between April 2022 and March 2023.

Entries are limited to two entries in each category.

A $50 cash award will be given to each first-place winner per category. Additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. Ribbons will be awarded to first place and to honorable mention entries. Last year’s first-place winners are encouraged to exhibit, but will not be eligible to win first-place in the same category.

Visit the Hiddenite Center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org for more information on each competition and for printable art registration forms, which must be completed and attached to the back of each entry.