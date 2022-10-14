Hiddenite Center to host quilting workshop on Nov. 5

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild will sponsor the 35th annual quilting workshop on Nov. 5. The one-day workshop will be held at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex in Hiddenite.

The workshop offers a choice between two all-day (6 hours) workshops. Registrations are still available in the following classes: Ellie the Elephant with Connie Carroll; and The Wanda Quilt with Sandi Herman. For in-depth detail of the classes, visit hiddenitearts.org or call the center at 828-632-6966.

Registration fee is $ $75 and includes coffee break and teacher’s show, class instruction and lunch. During the lunch break, participants may visit the Lucas Mansion Gallery to visit the gallery exhibit by the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild. The quilt exhibit will feature quilts, wall hangings and table runners created by guild members. For more information or to register for this workshop, contact Karen Walker at The Hiddenite Center.

The Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex. New members are encouraged to join the guild at any level of quilting ability. Contact Micki Earp at 828-632-6769 or Selena Harrington at 828-632-3995.