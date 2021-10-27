Hiddenite Center to host first trunk or treat Saturday

The Hiddenite Center announces its first ever trunk or treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

The fall celebration will be held at the Educational Complex parking lot and ballfield at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Best Trunk and Best Costume prizes will be chosen, and winners will receive a $25 cash prize and a new Sparkle and Shine T-shirt.

Community adults are invited to join in by packing treats to give and decorating trunks; they should plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set up. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Port-A-Pit chicken fundraiser scheduled Nov. 2

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a Port-A-Pit chicken sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The plate will include a half-chicken by Port-A-Pit, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Cost of the boxed lunch is $10 each. Bottled water or canned soft drinks will be available for an additional $1 each.

The drive-thru lunch will be held at the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 N.C. Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville. Delivery within a 10-mile radius will be available for orders of 10 or more.

