Hiddenite Center to host first trunk or treat Saturday

The Hiddenite Center announces its first ever trunk or treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
The fall celebration will be held at the Educational Complex parking lot and ballfield at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.
Best Trunk and Best Costume prizes will be chosen, and winners will receive a $25 cash prize and a new Sparkle and Shine T-shirt.
Community adults are invited to join in by packing treats to give and decorating trunks; they should plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set up. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Port-A-Pit chicken fundraiser scheduled Nov. 2
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a Port-A-Pit chicken sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The plate will include a half-chicken by Port-A-Pit, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Cost of the boxed lunch is $10 each. Bottled water or canned soft drinks will be available for an additional $1 each.
The drive-thru lunch will be held at the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 N.C. Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville. Delivery within a 10-mile radius will be available for orders of 10 or more.
Call 828-632-6966 for pre-orders, deliveries or additional information.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to VetCom of Alexander County in honor of veterans.
Painted barn quilt class to be held Nov. 13
Registration is open for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class with instructor Carol Mitchell. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.
In the make-and-take, beginner’s-level class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-foot-by-2-foot painted barn quilt.
The cost for the class, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $45 for center members and $50 for the public. Prepaid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited; early registration is encouraged.
Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.
Mitchell and her husband, Steve, own Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.
For information, visit hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org