Hiddenite Center to host Back to the Basics, painted barn quilt classes

The following classes will be offered at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Educational Complex with social distancing and safety protocol in place to provide a safe learning environment for everyone. Limited space is available. Call the center at 828-632-6966 to register and pay for classes.
Back to The Basics series with Amy Barr, co-owner of Heritage Hills Farm (www.heritagehillsfarmnc.com) will be offered on the following Saturdays in August from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn from the expert how to live a more self-sufficient, healthier lifestyle! Cost is $30 for non-members, and $25 for members. Bring a bag lunch to enjoy during break.
Aug 8- Basics of Gardening
Aug 15 - Preserving Your Harvest
Aug 22 - Herbal Remedies and Foraging Sat. Aug 29th Homesteading w/ Farm Animals.
A fifth “field class” will be offered in September, date to be determined, and the site will be Heritage Hills Farms. Registration for the complete series is not required. Individual classes may be selected for registration.
Painted barn quilt class with Carol Mitchell will be offered on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. Learn barn quilt painting techniques to create a personal painted barn quilt. Cost is $45 for nonmembers, and $40 for members. All supplies will be provided for a make and take project. Bring a bag lunch to enjoy while paint dries.
Fruit sculpture class with Phecy Pritchard will be offered Aug. 29 from 1-3 p.m. Fresh summer fruit will be provided for a fun afternoon of learning techniques to create delicious creations to make any banquet table a work of art. Bring a large and small sharpened knife and a large tray to take home your creations. Cost is $28 nonmembers, and $25 for members.
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org. Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R.Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston-Salem Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
