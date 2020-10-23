Hiddenite Center presents online" Harvest The Arts" Auction

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host it's first online auction as part of the "Harvest The Arts" fundraiser beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. and it will continue through Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. Each item will be listed on the center's Facebook page. Participants are asked to place their bids as comments under each item's photo. Auction items range from collectibles and furniture to cakes and hand crafted items. Follow the center's Facebook page at www.https://www.facebook.com/HiddeniteArtsandHeritageCenter

to catch previews of auction items as they are released and to begin bidding on Wednesday.

The online Facebook auction is taking the place of the center's Blue Moon BBQ Fundraiser Event which was postponed until a later date as a safety precaution. As part of the "Harvest the Arts" fundraiser, the public is asked to consider becoming a "friend" of the center or take this opportunity to make a donation by visiting the center's website www.hiddenitearts.org or by calling 828-632-6966 to donate by phone.

The Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible. To learn more, call Karen Walker at 828-632-6966.

Hiddenite Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the Grassroots Grant of the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the NC Community Foundation, Alexander County government, Town of Taylorsville, and the Friends of the Hiddenite Center membership program.