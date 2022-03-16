Hiddenite Center presents awards in Regional Youth Art Exhibit and Competition

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center presented the annual Regional Youth Art Exhibit and Competition awards. Participating student artists were honored at the artist reception and award ceremony on March 5 in the mansion’s second-floor gallery. The exhibit is on display during the month of March in the Lucas Mansion Gallery, 316 Hiddenite Church Road. Gallery exhibits are free to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All competition entries were viewed by a qualified judge who selected one first-place winner in each category.
First-place and honorable mentions awards were announced. A cash award was given to each first-place winner and ribbons were awarded to first-place and honorable mention entries. First-place cash awards are made possible by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Friends membership support. To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
The winners and honorable mentions for each grade level category were the following:
K-2
First place: “Blue Feathers,” Isabella Haithcox
Honorable mention
“Sun Bright Sun,” Grace Durmire
“Hummingbird,” Isabella Haithcox
“Baymax,” Jonah Clack
Grades 3-5
First place: “Cottage in the Woods,” Journey Barnett
Honorable mention
“Sunset,” Alby Smith
“See into the Future,” Luke Widener
“Ghost Spider,” Lillian Hamby
“Mountains of God,” Josie Hammer
“The Cross,” Lauryn Fox
“Garden Near the Sea,” Leo Strathy
“Jen Stark Mural,” Hiddenite Elementary fourth-graders
Middle school
First place: “Mountain and Lake Landscape,” Teagan Williams
Honorable mention
“Pink Self Portrait,”Alexsys Becker
“Mountain Landscape,” Leah James
“Treasure Island,” Brylen Seeley
“Queen,” Emma Joy Balentine
“Donuts,” Emilee Daugheday
“Donuts,” Maci Andras
“Living in the Valley,” Sophie Morris
“2 Point Perspective,” McKenna Harrell
“Mountain Waterfalls,” Carsyn Berry
“Jesus Praying,” Olivia Coffey
“Recycled Trout,” Logan Smith
High school
First place: “Opal Meadow,” Grace Sexton
Honorable mention
“Balance,” Kelsey Miller
“Rustic Christmas,” Abigail Mullins
“Sunset Valley,” Adison Cook
“Still Life,” Eric Nunez
“Indian Ponies,” Abigail Mullins
“Red Spider Curse,” MeeMee Vang
“The Smirk”, Jennifer Velasco
“Self Portrait,” Riley Dawn Matheson
“Fire,” Katelyn Richards
“Dragonfly,” Riley Dawn Matheson
Entries are being accepted now through Friday at 4 p.m. for the Hiddenite Center’s annual Regional Adult Artist Competition and exhibit to be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April. Call 828-632-6966 or visit the website www.hiddenitearts.org for registration forms and more information.