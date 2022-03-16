Hiddenite Center presents awards in Regional Youth Art Exhibit and Competition

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center presented the annual Regional Youth Art Exhibit and Competition awards. Participating student artists were honored at the artist reception and award ceremony on March 5 in the mansion’s second-floor gallery. The exhibit is on display during the month of March in the Lucas Mansion Gallery, 316 Hiddenite Church Road. Gallery exhibits are free to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All competition entries were viewed by a qualified judge who selected one first-place winner in each category.