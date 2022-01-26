Hiddenite Center happenings

‘All God’s Children’ exhibit now on display
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present a 3D standing exhibit, “When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina,” in recognition of Black History Month.
The exhibit is curated by Ann Miller Woodford in partnership with the Mountain Heritage Center at Western Carolina University and is sponsored by One Dozen Who Care Inc. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 28 on the second floor of the Lucas Mansion. Admission is free.
Building upon Woodford’s groundbreaking book of the same name, the exhibit focuses on the history and musical traditions of African American communities in far western North Carolina as manifested in their churches, schools and workplaces.
Woodford has conducted research, historical documentation and interviews on African American history, life and traditions in the mountains. The exhibit was produced by the heritage center, Western Carolina public history students and Dr. Andrew Denson, an associate professor of history.
In 2017, the exhibit accompanied gospel music programs in Sylva, Murphy, and Waynesville. These events were videoed and will ultimately become part of a documentary film. The project is supported by funding from the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and the N.C. Humanities Council.
Woodford is an artist, author, businesswoman and activist. She became an agent for change as the founder of One Dozen Who Care, a nonprofit group that works to create leadership and build community unity in far western North Carolina. The group has partnered with her to produce the “All God’s Children” book and other initiatives inspired by the history and heritage of regional African Americans. The book is available at local and regional bookstores and for purchase directly from Woodford.
Founded in 1998, One Dozen Who Care also creates community bonds through the annual Multicultural Women’s Development Conference and an elder dinner that honors an African American leader who is usually not well known, but whose influence is felt daily in the lives of people in the communities.
The Mountain Heritage Center is at Hunter Library at Western Carolina. Visit the center to celebrate the natural and cultural heritage of the southern Appalachians, discover the rich traditions of the mountains, see the Appalachian region from new perspectives, and come away with an enhanced understanding of its land, culture and people.
This project is made possible by funding from the N.C. Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Regional youth, adult art exhibit and competition set
The youth division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during March.
The exhibit and competition’s youth division is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Feb. 18. All work should be submitted at the Lucas Mansion, at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, in Alexander County.
Entry forms are available by calling the center at 828-632-6966, visiting hiddenitearts.org and or at the Lucas Mansion upon request.
Artists are asked to submit a maximum of two current works completed from March 2021 through February and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece should exhibit space become limited. Media are accepted in four divisions, which are kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades, and ninth through 12th grades. Last year’s first place winners in the youth division are encouraged to exhibit but will not be eligible to win again in the same category.
All entries must have a Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center entry form attached to the back and be equipped with a sturdy device suitable for hanging. All works on paper and the like must be matted or mounted for exhibit. Display pedestals for 3-D works will be provided. Any special arrangements regarding display should be discussed with the gallery curator before entry. If a work falls due to a poor hanging device, the work will not be rehung and will not be eligible for judging.
All competition entries will be viewed by a qualified judge who will select one first-place winner in each category; additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. An award will be given to each first-place winner. Ribbons will be awarded to first-place and honorable mention entries.
Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an artists reception and awards ceremony will not be possible.
First place cash awards are made possible by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Friends membership support.
Regional adult artists are encouraged to plan to participate in the Hiddenite Center’s annual Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition that will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April. The deadline for entry is 4 p.m. March 18. Call 828-632-6966 or visit hiddenitearts.org or see the center’s Facebook page and Enews for exhibit information.
Robert Burns Night celebration
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to a celebration of Scottish heritage in the region at the annual Robert Burns Night. This evening of heritage festivities will be start at 7 p.m. Thursday at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.
Tickets are $18, which includes the Scottish feast and musical entertainment by Studio 3. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Lucas Mansion at 828-632-6966. Tickets can be picked up before the event at the Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, or held at will call. Hours for ticket pickup are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Born in January 1759, Burns was one of the more celebrated poets and lyricists of all time. He is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and was a pioneer of the Romantic movement. Many of his poems and songs, such as the classic “Auld Lang Syne,” are still performed today.
The festivities will feature many of his works of poetry, which have been set to song. To celebrate his birthday, guests are encouraged to dress in tartan.
The feast is part of the performance and grandeur of the event. After a Scottish welcome, guests will feast on a traditional Scottish meal, which includes haggis, beef, shredded cabbage, pan haggerty, baps and butter, and tipsy laird trifle for dessert.
A glass of wassail, a punch made with apple juice and spices, will be raised in a toast to the president, the queen, the lads and the lassies. The entrance of the haggis, graces, and a closing toast to the immortal memory of Burns are among the evening’s festivities.
Studio 3 is a nonprofit music school that serves Alexander County with affordable and professional music lessons for adults and children.
Painted barn quilt class
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces registration for painted barn quilt class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road.
The class instructor is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville.
Students will create their own 2-foot-by-2-foot painted barn quilt.
Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $55 for center members and $60 for the public. All materials will be provided. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries!
Prepaid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited; early registration is encouraged. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.