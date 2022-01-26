Hiddenite Center happenings

The youth division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during March.

The exhibit and competition’s youth division is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Feb. 18. All work should be submitted at the Lucas Mansion, at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, in Alexander County.

Entry forms are available by calling the center at 828-632-6966, visiting hiddenitearts.org and or at the Lucas Mansion upon request.

Artists are asked to submit a maximum of two current works completed from March 2021 through February and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece should exhibit space become limited. Media are accepted in four divisions, which are kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades, and ninth through 12th grades. Last year’s first place winners in the youth division are encouraged to exhibit but will not be eligible to win again in the same category.