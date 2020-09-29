Hiddenite Center happenings

Katherine Hedrick featured as Emerging Artist at Lucas Mansion

During the months of September and October 2020, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space will feature the photography of 23-year-old retail store manager Katherine Hedrick .The exhibit is on display on the third floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County and is free to the public. As a retail store manager, Hedrick finds photography a stress reliever and creative outlet. “ My passion for photography stems from the desire to create, capture authenticity, and people or objects interacting with one another… the crooked smile he gets when he looks at her… or the tears she gets when she walks down the aisle to marry the love of her life.”

Hiddenite Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through funding from the Grassroots Grant of the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Unifour Foundation, Alexander County government, Town of Taylorsville and the Friends of the Hiddenite Center membership program.

