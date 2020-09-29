Hiddenite Center happenings

Harvest the Arts fundraiser set for Fri. Oct. 30
Local favorites The Night Move Band will provide music under the big tent. Pre-boxed BBQ dinners will be served. The silent auction is sure to provide something for everyone and the cake auction will be an added attraction this year.
Call the Center at 828-632-6966 to purchase tickets or reserve a table for your group Limited seating is available.
Executive Director Donna Latham, said the Harvest The Arts Fundraiser and Membership Drive started this week. "From now until Oct. 30 we are making extra efforts to reach out to the public, asking for donations and memberships to support the ARTS and our community at large in Alexander County. Please call us today with a membership purchase or donation. New this year is our business membership. We hope the community will consider donating or becoming a friends member. The Hiddenite Center provides arts programming to students in the county including performances and workshops, art, pottery, dance, and various workshops to the community at our educational complex, events for entertainment and fundraisers, and supports local and regional artists by providing gallery space which is free to the public, as well as, many other activities to enrich the lives of our citizens.” Latham added, “ We are already gearing up for our 40th anniversary next year and hope the community will mark their calendars for Sept. 25, 2021 for our Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts."
The Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible. To learn more, visit www.hiddenitearts.org , email to:info@hiddenitearts.org, follow the center on its FaceBook page www.facebook.com/HiddeniteArtsandHeritageCenter
Make It Take It classes planned in November at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center Educational ComplexThe Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host four Make It- Take It classes on Nov. 14 at the Educational Complex. Call to register for classes at 828-632-6966.
The classes are as follows:
Jewelry collage with instructor Jackie Daniel from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25 for friends and $28 non-members. Participants should bring old broken jewelry items or even heirloom jewelry they wish to preserve, one 8x10 frame (no glass) of their choice with stiff board insert, and needle-nose pliers with cutter, or separate side cutter tool. The finished product will be a unique relief sculptural art piece made from repurposed jewelry and family keepsakes worth more than money could buy.
Fresh greenery wreath with instructor Allison Houchins from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25 friends and $28 non-members. Participants should bring hand-sized greenery (shrub) snips, and garden gloves. Greenery, wreath forms, floral pins and ribbon will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring fresh greenery to share as well. The finished product will be a fresh greenery wreath that will last through the holidays or even dry for the next season.
Caned wooden footstool with instructors Houchins and Brenna Pence from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $27 friends and $30 non-members. Participants should bring an old towel, table knife, heavy scissors and gloves (optional). The wooden stool frame and cane for weaving the seat will be provided. This family heirloom can be passed down to generations to come along with the knowledge of how seats were caned in the early days. The finished product will be footstool or a seat for a child which can be stained, varnished or painted later.
Colonial toolbox with instructor Chuck Houchins from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $25 friends and $28 non-members. Participants should bring a hammer, old towel and gloves(optional). A pre-cut kit for assembly will be provided. Finishing options include, plain, wood burning design, paint, or stain. This versatile original design has many uses besides tools. It can be repurposed as planters, storage, book rack, and more.!
For additional information, please contact Allison Houchins, director of education at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 or email to allison@hiddenitearts.org.
Katherine Hedrick featured as Emerging Artist at Lucas Mansion
Hiddenite Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through funding from the Grassroots Grant of the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Unifour Foundation, Alexander County government, Town of Taylorsville and the Friends of the Hiddenite Center membership program.
