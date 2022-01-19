Hiddenite Center happenings

Interested artists are encouraged to contact the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 to receive entry forms for participation. Forms are also available at www.hiddenitearts.org and at the center’s Lucas Mansion upon request.

Artists are asked to submit a maximum of two pieces per student of current works completed in March 2021 through February and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece should exhibit space become limited. All media is accepted for the youth divisions which are K-second grade; elementary grades three-five; middle school grades six-eight; and grades nine-12. Last year’s first place winners in the youth division are encouraged to exhibit but will not be eligible to win again in the same category.

All entries must have a Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center entry form attached to the back of each work, and each piece must be equipped with a sturdy device suitable for hanging. All works on paper, etc. must be matted or mounted for exhibit. Any framed work must be wired for hanging. Display pedestals for 3-D works will be provided. Any special arrangements regarding display should be discussed with the gallery curator before entry. If a work falls due to a poor hanging device, the work will not be rehung and will not be eligible for judging.