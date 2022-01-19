Hiddenite Center happenings

Black History Month featured in Lucas Mansion exhibit
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present a 3-D standing exhibit in recognition of Black History Month. The exhibit is titled “When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina.” It is curated by Ann Miller Woodford in partnership with the Mountain Heritage Center and is sponsored by One Dozen Who Care, Inc. The panel exhibit and photos will be on display through Feb. 28 on the second floor of the Lucas Mansion, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lucas Mansion exhibits are free and open to the public.
This exhibit is on loan from the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center in Black Mountain. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Regional Youth, Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition set
The youth division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during the month of March.
The Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition youth division is open to all students in grades K-12. The deadline for entry is Feb. 18 by 4 p.m. Work submitted after the designated date and time will not be accepted for the competition. All work should be submitted to the center’s Lucas Mansion, at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, in Alexander County.
Interested artists are encouraged to contact the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 to receive entry forms for participation. Forms are also available at www.hiddenitearts.org and at the center’s Lucas Mansion upon request.
Artists are asked to submit a maximum of two pieces per student of current works completed in March 2021 through February and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece should exhibit space become limited. All media is accepted for the youth divisions which are K-second grade; elementary grades three-five; middle school grades six-eight; and grades nine-12. Last year’s first place winners in the youth division are encouraged to exhibit but will not be eligible to win again in the same category.
All entries must have a Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center entry form attached to the back of each work, and each piece must be equipped with a sturdy device suitable for hanging. All works on paper, etc. must be matted or mounted for exhibit. Any framed work must be wired for hanging. Display pedestals for 3-D works will be provided. Any special arrangements regarding display should be discussed with the gallery curator before entry. If a work falls due to a poor hanging device, the work will not be rehung and will not be eligible for judging.
All competition entries will be viewed by a qualified judge who will select one first-place winner in each category; additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. An award will be given to each first-place winner. Ribbons will be awarded to first-place and honorable mention entries.
The exhibit will be free and open to the public through the month of March during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Artists Reception and Awards Ceremony will not be possible. First-place and honorable mentions awards will be announced.
First place cash awards are made possible by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Friends membership support.
Regional adult artists are encouraged to plan to participate in the Hiddenite Center’s annual Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition that will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April. The deadline for entry in the adult division is March 18 by 4 p.m. Call 828-632-6966 or see the website www.hiddenitearts.org, Facebook page, and Enews for the adult exhibit information.
Robert Burns Night celebration
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to join in a celebration of Scottish heritage in this region with the center’s annual Robert Burns Night celebration. This evening of Scottish heritage festivities will be held at the center's Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite, on Jan. 27 and will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $18 each, which includes the Scottish feaste and musical entertainment by Studio 3. Ticket reservations for this grand evening are required and may be made by calling the Lucas Mansion at 828-632-6966. Tickets may be picked up prior to the event at the Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, or held at will call. Hours for ticket pickup are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Born in January 1759, Robert Burns was one of the most celebrated poets of all time. A poet and lyricist, he is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and was a pioneer of the Romantic Movement. Many of his poems and songs, such as the classic “Auld Lang Syne,” are still performed today.
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Burns Night festivities will feature many of Burns’ works of poetry, which have been set to song. To celebrate his birthday, guests are encouraged to dress in their tartans and plaids.
The feaste itself is part of the performance and grandeur of the event. After a Scottish welcome, guests will feast on a traditional Scottish meal, which includes haggis, beef, shredded cabbage, pan haggerty, baps and butter, and Tipsy Laird trifle for dessert.
A glass of wassail, a punch made with apple juice and spices, will be raised in a toast to the president, the queen, the lads and the lassies. The entrance of the haggis, graces, and a closing toast to the immortal memory of Robert Burns are among other festivities of the evening. Guests are encouraged to wear their tartans and plaids to add to the experience.
Throughout the evening, guests will be entertained with a unique blend of traditional Scottish tunes from Studio 3. The nonprofit music school serves Alexander County with affordable and professional music lessons for adults and children.
Painted barn quilt class
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces registrations for painted barn quilt class on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road. The class instructor is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will create their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $55 for center members and $60 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. All participants bring is a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries! Prepaid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited, so early registration is encouraged. COVID precautions will be in place. To learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.