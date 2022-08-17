Hiddenite Center happenings

Emerging artist exhibit to feature works of NewlandThe Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes Britton Newland for an emerging artist exhibit.

Britton, 17, is a native of Alexander County. She has danced with All That Dance studio in Taylorsville since she was 4 and has been on the competition team since she was 5.

The only thing Newland has done longer than dance is to draw. She has been drawing since she could pick up anything that would make a mark on something. Whether it would be on walls, on the pages of books or in notebooks, she would always find something to draw on.

Newland started to take drawing more seriously when she was in middle school. That was when she decided that art, specifically animation, was her future. As a senior at Alexander County High School, she thoroughly enjoys her art classes and is grateful for the instruction she has received from her art teachers there.

“I’ve always had a creative mind,” she said. “There were so many characters and stories that I thought of and wanted to bring to life, and what better way to bring them to life than to draw them?

“There’s not one specific emotion I want people to feel when they see my art. I want people to be able to tell what emotion the characters are feeling in the pieces, even if certain features like mouths cannot be seen on the character.

“I am very honored to have my art showcased here. Never would I have guessed that there would be an opportunity to have my art shown to so many people.”

This free exhibit is on display through September in the second floor gallery of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

For information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.

Yoga classes will begin

in SeptemberYoga classes will begin Sept. 13 at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex.

This six-week session will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. The instructor is Dawn Reynolds, a registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, certified yoga nidra teacher and Reiki master. The class is geared toward adults of all ages

Mats and chairs will be provided to those who need them.

There is room to spread out in the 4,500-square-foot multipurpose room at the complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Join in this class to provide the benefits of relaxation, meditation and yoga poses for overall health of mind, body, and spirit. Call now to register. The fee is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

Two painting programs coming in AugustThere will be a “Back To School Painting Party” for ages 6 and older from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 23 and a “Girl’s Night Out Painting Party” for ages 21 and older from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

Artist Abby Moretz, of the Bethlehem community, will host both parties. The center will provide all materials.

Both classes will be held at the Educational Complex.

To register, visit hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.

A light snack will be served while students at the Back to School Kids Painting Party while they are led in painting an 8-by-10 canvas. Cost for the workshop is $20.

“Bring the little ones out for a send off of summer with a night of creativity and making new friends,” Latham said. “Abby is experienced in teaching all ages to complete a painting in under three hours … all while having loads of fun with friends and trying something new and creative. We are very fortunate to have her join our artistic team.”

At the Girls Night Out Painting Party participants will be instructed in creating their own 11-by-14 canvas creation. Cost for the three-hour painting party is $25. Attendees are invited to bring snacks and beverages to sip while paint dries between steps.

“Plan a girl’s date with friends and family for a night of fun and laughter while creating your own masterpiece. No experience necessary. Have loads of fun and relieve the stress of the day,” Latham said.

“Time Machine” to be presented Sept. 8

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a budget- and family-friendly Celebration Family Night at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Step back in time and enjoy “The Time Machine” presented by Atlantic Coast Theatre. H.G. Wells’ 1895 science fiction novel travels to the stage in this “steampunk” rock musical. A Victorian era time traveler ventures far into the future, encountering the ethereal Eloi and the dangerous subterranean Morlocks. He must return to his own time with a lesson in embracing diversity essential to saving the human species.

Dinner will be spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The center is offering the night at a low cost to help keep the community connected and provide families with something to enjoy together.

To reserve seats, call 828-632-6966 or visit hiddenitearts.org.

“This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and North Carolina Arts Council,” center Director Donna Latham said.

Celebration of Arts set for Sept. 24

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present the 41st annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

The center’s street festival of unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages has featured diversely talented artists, crafters and performers since 1981 with four performance stages. The 2022 theme for the festival, “An Out of This World Celebration,” is inspired by the artwork of exhibiting artist Chris Parsons, who will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery and will be present during celebration to meet visitors. Admission to the gallery is free.

The historic James Paul Lucas Mansion is the hub for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, the nucleus of the festival, and home to the house museum, the Alexander County Visitor Center, a gemstone display, the 3rd Floor Antique Toy and Doll Museum, and a gazebo where dance troupes and other performances will take place during celebration.

The FolkLife Pavilion is a step back in time where hands-on demonstrations in traditional folkways and folk art are presented by heritage artists at the cabin area of the center’s Educational Complex. Performances will include old-time music and multicultural performances provided with funding by South Arts.

The Children’s Art In Action area will feature the Appalachian State University GeoBago and Art Bus with make-and-take crafts and hands-on activities made possible by funding from the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at the university. The Appalachian State Steely Pan will perform at the Hiddenite Baptist Church stage and is provided with funding by the Sharpe Chair as well.

Gospel performances will take place on the front porch of Hiddenite Methodist Church.

Registration is still open to vendors interested in showcasing talents, fine arts and crafts. Cost for a 10-foot-by-10-foot vendor space is $50.

Public information booths are available for nonprofit organizations, businesses and individuals at $25 each.

Applications are available at hiddenitearts.org, by email at info@hiddenitearts.org, or by phone at 828-632-6966. More information and details can be found on the application.