Hiddenite Center happenings

Ballroom, line dance classes scheduled

A ballroom dance class with Dirk Myers II will meet at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. The next eight-week series will begin Oct. 16 featuring instruction in waltz, swing and salsa. Cost for the class is $100 per person for nonmembers or $95 per person with Friends membership discount, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Preregistration is required for this series of ballroom dance classes.

Myers’ line dance classes are ongoing at the center’s educational complex on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. Cost for the six weeks class series is $75 per person for nonmembers or $70 per person for paid members of the center, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Registration is required for these popular line dance classes with instructor, Dirk Myers II. For registration, call Karen Walker at 828-632-6966.

For class discounts, Friends memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or by calling the center.

