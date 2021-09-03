Hiddenite Center happenings

Ballroom, line dance classes scheduled
A ballroom dance class with Dirk Myers II will meet at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. The next eight-week series will begin Oct. 16 featuring instruction in waltz, swing and salsa. Cost for the class is $100 per person for nonmembers or $95 per person with Friends membership discount, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Preregistration is required for this series of ballroom dance classes.
Myers’ line dance classes are ongoing at the center’s educational complex on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. Cost for the six weeks class series is $75 per person for nonmembers or $70 per person for paid members of the center, payable in advance or on the first day of class. Registration is required for these popular line dance classes with instructor, Dirk Myers II. For registration, call Karen Walker at 828-632-6966.
For class discounts, Friends memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or by calling the center.
This project was supported by the Grassroots Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. www.NCArts.org.
Children's art class to begin Sept. 9
A children’s art class will begin Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the educational complex.
Local artist Janie Miller will help you discover your artistic side with paints and pencils and loads of fun. Miller is a resident of Hiddenite and a published author and illustrator. Her fall class will be filled with bright, colorful pieces perfect for the fall season. The class is for ages 8-12 and the cost is $30 per student. Supplies are provided.
JAM program to resume classes Tuesday
The Junior Appalachian Musicians Program (JAM) at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will resume classes Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Class instructor is Robbie Herman of Taylorsville. This traditionally based Appalachian style music offers children and adults instruction in guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin and bass, in group learning, with individual break-out instruction. Free rentals of instruments (as available) is offered for students.
The cost is $30 per six-week series and is made possible from the Wayne Henderson Foundation Grant through the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. Classes meet at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex.
Registration open for painting classes
Registration for painting classes at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center with instructor, Heather Friday, is now open. The registration period is now open! Classes are offered Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the center’s educational complex. This class is for the beginner and the experienced artist ages high school through adult.
Class instruction will include various techniques using the participants’ choice of either oil or acrylic paint.
Emphasis will be placed on improving painting skills, brush control, color mixing, composition, and the use of various surfaces. Individual creativity and expression will be encouraged. Instruction will be on an individual basis to meet each artist at their skill level with the intent of improving technique and understanding of various aspects of color theory, composition, painting techniques, drawing, etc. Each student is asked to bring their own materials, as well as choose their own subject matter with Friday instructing.
Cost for the six-week series is $50 for Friends and $55 for nonmembers. To register, call the center at 828-632-6966 or email at info@hiddenitearts.org. Class size is limited to allow for social distancing. Prepayment will be required. Safety protocols will be in place.