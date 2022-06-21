Hiddenite Center happenings

Hiddenite Arts open studio for artists offered on Tuesdays

Open studio time will be offered at the Hiddenite Art & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex under artist Heather Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays to accommodate a more flexible schedule for painters.

The cost for two hours of open studio time is $12 per session. Interested artists can register by visiting hiddenitearts.org or calling the center at 828-632-6966.

Children’s painting workshop July 9

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will offer a painting workshop for children ages 6-11 from 10 a.m. to noon July 9 at the Educational Complex Art Classroom, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Artist Abby Hicks of the Bethlehem community will instruct students and lead them in creating their own 8-by-10 canvas creation. Pre-registration is required. The cost for the workshop is $20. Visit hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966 to register.

Toys for Tea party scheduled for July 16

For ages, children have enjoyed little tea parties, pleading with their parents to sit alongside them in a tiny chair surrounded by dolls and stuffed animals, pretending to eat plastic cookies and drink “tea.”

The Hiddenite Center is presenting an opportunity to experience a real tea party with sweets, dainties, party favors and tea with real china from 10-11:30 a.m July 16 on the veranda and grounds of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Children of all ages are invited to dress up in their tea party finest — hats and gloves are great! — and bring their favorite toy or doll and adult chaperone to accompany them to “Toys For Tea.” The morning also will offer fun tours of the Victorian mansion, including a visit with the “Tea Party” dolls on the third floor, storytime with Anna, and a photo opportunity in the Victorian gazebo.

Pre-registration is required. Admission is $5 each for adult chaperones and children. Call 828-632-6966 or visit hiddenitearts.org to register.