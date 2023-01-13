Hiddenite Center happenings

Healing through art event

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the public to relieve their winter “blahs,” escape life’s stresses and reap the benefits that art provides to one’s life and overall mental and emotional health. All are welcome to join the open studio, bring their own art supplies and learn to paint or hone their skills with instructor Heather Friday on Tuesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 31 at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

The cost for the six-week session is $50 for Friends of the Center and $55 for nonmembers.

“My intent as instructor is to meet students where they are, developing their basic skills and artistic knowledge while building their skill levels and teaching techniques in their medium of choice: acrylics, oils, soft pastels and even three-dimensional projects … as they work at their own pace with one-on-one guidance and instruction,” Friday said.

The class is structured as an open studio where artists will bring their own work and supplies.

Participants may contact the center for assistance in selecting supplies to bring. This class has been designed to teach the principles of art in a supportive and positive environment that fosters creative growth, expression and reflection.

Cozart is emerging artist for February, March

Kristen Cozart is the center’s emerging artist for the months of February and March.

“Art is my personal form of meditation. Catching a passing idea, sketching it, adding color — each step allows me to engage in mindfulness while the world goes on around me,” Cozart said. Her art focuses include drawing, linoleum printing, terrarium building and other mixed-media projects.

Her artwork will be on display in the third floor art gallery. The Hiddenite Center’s art exhibits are always free and open to the public.

Black History Month Celebration and Banquet

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will co-sponsor a Black History Month Celebration and Banquet with the NAACP on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the center’s education complex. Elliot Boston, pastor of Liberty Grove Baptist Church, will be the featured guest speaker. Live entertainment and a fully catered meal will also be a part of the evening. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to support the Bridge Community, a nonprofit organization with the mission to improve lives across the diverse communities within Alexander County. Tickets are $20 per person. Preregistration is required.

To register, purchase tickets or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org or email info@hiddenitearts.org.

SmartPhoto photography workshop

A new workshop — SmartPhone Photography by Sarah Loudermilk at Laze L Farm Photography — will be held on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the educational complex. Loudermilk has been a full-time professional photographer for more than five years. However, she has enjoyed taking photos for more than 20 years.

She said she looks forward to sharing her passion for photography and expertise with others.

The SmartPhone Photography Workshop is open to all skill levels. Participants will learn how to better capture and edit pictures using iPhone or android devices.

The cost is $15 for Friends of the Center and $25 for nonmembers.

Annual youth, adult art competitions

Young artists are encouraged to enter the annual Youth Regional Art Competition. Youth entries will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery during March, with the awards ceremony and reception on March 4 at 1 p.m. at the Lucas Mansion.

The entry deadline is no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the center’s Lucas Mansion. Entries of all media are accepted into the competition. The four contest divisions are as follows:

Early elementary students — grades kindergarten through second grade;

Elementary students — third grade through fifth grade;

Middle school students — sixth grade through eighth grade;

High school students — ninth through 12th grade.

To qualify, artwork must have been completed between March 2022 and February 2023. Entries are limited to two entries in each category.

The annual Adult Regional Artist Competition and exhibit will be featured in the gallery during April with the awards ceremony on April 1 at 1 p.m.

The entry deadline is no later than 4 p.m. March 16 at the Lucas Mansion and will be accepted in the following six categories:

Adult painting — oil and acrylic;

Adult watercolor;

Adult drawing — colored pencil, pastels, charcoal, pencil, pen and ink;

Adult other — mixed-media, collage, prints and photography;

Adult 3-Dimensional — pottery and sculpture,

Adult quilting — quilts, wall hangings, clothing, etc.

To qualify, artwork must have been completed between April 2022 and March 2023. Entries are limited to two entries in each category.

A $50 cash award will be given to each first-place winner per category. Additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. Ribbons will be awarded to first place and to honorable mention entries. Last year’s first-place winners are encouraged to exhibit, but will not be eligible to win first place in the same category.