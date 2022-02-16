Hiddenite Center happenings

Now he reconsiders the rewards of being a potter, stating, “It is very rewarding to finally get to once again explore doing art and even more exciting to be able to do it with the people I love most, my family.”

Carol’s decision to pursue a degree in art was the result of winning an art scholarship at Mitchell Community College. After graduating from UNCW, she worked at the university’s printing services department as a lithographer. While living in Wilmington, she conducted art workshops for children at Foy Plantation, Wrightsville Beach Recreation Center and St. John’s Museum of Art. She continued to integrate art with English language arts as a fifth grade teacher at Scotts Elementary School and has recently retired from teaching. She enjoys creating pottery with Stan, Nic and Jessica, spending time together doing something that they all love stating, “I am so happy and very thankful to be part of our family of artists.”