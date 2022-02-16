Hiddenite Center happenings

Holt Family Art featured in gallery exhibit
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is hosting the art of the Holt Family Art Farm through the month of February.
This family exhibit includes the work of Stan and Carol Holt and their son, Nic.
This exhibit highlights this family’s talent and uniqueness as demonstrated in their work and pottery. The Holts live in Iredell County, where they create their unique pottery designs at the Holt Family Art Farm. Their pottery is available for sale in the Lucas Mansion Gift Shop.
The Holts’ pottery booth at Hiddenite Celebration of the ARTS is always a favorite of festival goers.
Stan Holt shares his earliest memory of an interest in art when he drew on the bedroom walls. “I don’t remember my mother getting mad; I do remember her covering the walls with newsprint and saying ‘have at it.’” He and Carol met while attending Mitchell Community College to obtain Associate in Fine Arts degrees and they went on to UNC Wilmington together to get their Bachelor of Arts in creative arts.
Although Stan considered becoming a potter then, he concluded there is a reason they call them starving artists. His bio is extensive including freelance art, graphic design, illustrator, commercial graphics, and patent applications for commercial graphic products, and starting his own business, and wholesale digital graphics to regional sign shops since 2017.
Now he reconsiders the rewards of being a potter, stating, “It is very rewarding to finally get to once again explore doing art and even more exciting to be able to do it with the people I love most, my family.”
Carol’s decision to pursue a degree in art was the result of winning an art scholarship at Mitchell Community College. After graduating from UNCW, she worked at the university’s printing services department as a lithographer. While living in Wilmington, she conducted art workshops for children at Foy Plantation, Wrightsville Beach Recreation Center and St. John’s Museum of Art. She continued to integrate art with English language arts as a fifth grade teacher at Scotts Elementary School and has recently retired from teaching. She enjoys creating pottery with Stan, Nic and Jessica, spending time together doing something that they all love stating, “I am so happy and very thankful to be part of our family of artists.”
Jessica, although not featured in this current exhibit, is continuing her arts education at UNC-Greensboro, and works at the on-campus gallery there. Nic, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a minor in math and a minor in art, is mostly self-taught in ceramics and continuously experiments with forms and glazes developing uniqueness in his work. Each piece is new, interesting, and different from all the others. Giving credit to his family, Nic states, “Being surrounded by my parents’ art inspired me to have a go at it. I thoroughly enjoy being able to do art with the family.”
The Hiddenite Center hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibits are open to the public with no charge in the second floor art gallery of the Center’s Lucas Mansion.
For more information, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.
“When All God’s Children Get Together” on display
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is presenting a three-dimensional standing exhibit in recognition of Black History Month. The exhibit is titled “When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina.”
The exhibit is curated by Ann Miller Woodford in partnership with the Mountain Heritage Center of Western Carolina University and sponsored by One Dozen Who Care, Inc. The panel exhibit and photos will be on display through Feb. 28 on the second floor of the Lucas Mansion, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lucas Mansion exhibits are free and open to the public. The exhibit is on loan to the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center from Mountain Heritage Center of Western Carolina University. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Arts.
‘Irish Done Right’ planned to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 from 7-9 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex with a traditional Irish fare meal and program by the St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers under the direction of founder Meg Barrett.
Barrett is also a certified folk dance instructor in various cultural backgrounds, in addition to Irish dance. Dance students take on the role of wait staff during the dinner portion of the evening.
The dancers will be accompanied by Celtic Echoes Band from Iredell County, which will provide authentic Gaelic music. Make the evening even more festive by donning your season’s best with the “wearin” of “green” or come as you are. Masks are encouraged but optional.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 828-632-6966. For more information, call visit hiddenitearts.org.