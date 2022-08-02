Hiddenite Center happenings

Emerging artist exhibit to feature works of Newland

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes Britton Newland for an emerging artist exhibit.

Britton is a 17-year-old native of Alexander County She has danced with All That Dance studio in Taylorsville since she was 4 and has been on the competition team since she was 5.

The only thing Newland has done longer than dance is to draw. She has been drawing since she could pick up anything that would make a mark on something. Whether it would be on walls, on the pages of books, or in notebooks, she would always find something to draw on.

Newland started to take drawing more seriously when she was in middle school. That was when she decided that art, specifically animation, was her future. As a senior at Alexander County High School, she thoroughly enjoys her art classes and is grateful for the instruction she has received from her art teachers there.

“I’ve always had a creative mind,” she said. “There were so many characters and stories that I thought of and wanted to bring to life, and what better way to bring them to life than to draw them?

“There’s not one specific emotion I want people to feel when they see my art. I want people to be able to tell what emotion the characters are feeling in the pieces, even if certain features like mouths cannot be seen on the character.

“I am very honored to have my art showcased here. Never would I have guessed that there would be an opportunity to have my art shown to so many people.”

This free exhibit is on display through September in the second floor gallery of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturdays.

For information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.

The Shake Down Band to perform in Taylorsville

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center presents The Shake Down Band at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, rain or shine, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Shake Down is a band located in the foothills of North Carolina including Matt Schrum, Meredith Schrum, Harry Schrum, Roger Icenhour, Billy Rose and Randy Bumgarner. Their music combines a mixture of past and present by performing a wide variety, including beach, shag, rock ’n’ roll, funk, Motown, country and Top 40. The band performs covers of songs by artists such as Jimmy Buffett, The Blues Brothers, Michael Buble, Brooks and Dunn, The Drifters and Stevie Wonder.

Executive director Donna Latham expressed adoration for the band and the park.

“Come make it a great night for the family and friends,” she said. “Bring blankets or chairs and come enjoy awesome music from this talented band. Bring the kids, too. The splash pad and playground will be open, and there will be food trucks available for food and snacks. We are encouraging our citizens to take advantage of this wonderful entertainment space to come together and send off the summer of 2022 with some good food and good music.”

Listen to B86 or check the center’s Facebook page for weather-related information on the day of the event.

Dancing Under the Stars set for Saturday

The Hiddenite Center will host a “Dancing Under the Stars” community dance party from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at its educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Admission is $10 per person at the door. Dirk Myers II will provide DJ music, and the dance floor will be available for line dancing, shag dancing, ballroom, freestyle or just moving to the music.

Myers is the instructor of the center’s ballroom dance class series. His charisma and enthusiasm for music and dance awakens the dancing star in everyone.

“Bring your friends, let loose, and enjoy yourselves at this sweet summer dance like you did when you were in grade school. It promises to be lots of fun,” Latham said.

Concessions will be available, and all proceeds go to The Hiddenite Center.

Two painting programs coming in August

There will be a “Back To School Painting Party” for ages 6 and older from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 23 and a “Girl’s Night Out Painting Party” for ages 21 and older from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

Artist Abby Moretz of the Bethlehem community will host both parties. The center will provide all materials.

Both classes will be held at the educational complex.

To register for either or both classes, visit hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.

A light snack will be served while students at the Back to School Kids Painting Party while they are led in painting an 8-by-10 canvas. Cost for the workshop is $20.

“Bring the little ones out for a send off of summer with a night of creativity and making new friends,” Latham said. “Abby is experienced in teaching all ages to complete a painting in under three hours … all while having loads of fun with friends and trying something new and creative. We are very fortunate to have her join our artistic team.”

At the Girls Night Out Painting Party participants will be instructed in creating their own 11-by-14 canvas creation. Cost for the three-hour painting party is $25. Attendees are invited to bring snacks and beverages to sip while paint dries between steps.

“Plan a girl’s date with friends and family for a night of fun and laughter while creating your own masterpiece. No experience necessary. Have loads of fun and relieve the stress of the day,” Latham said.