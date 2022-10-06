Hiddenite Center happenings

Painted barn quilt class

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is taking registrations for its painted barn quilt class on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will create their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s-level workshop is $65 for center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It’s suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

Prepaid registration is required. Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged. COVID precautions will be in place.

Girls Night Out Painting Party

A Girls Night Out Painting Party will be held on Oct. 13 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Educational Complex. The location will be in the art classroom or the multipurpose room, depending upon the number of adult registrants.

Artist Abby Moretz of the Bethlehem community will instruct students and lead them in creating their own 11x14 canvas creation. Cost for the workshop is $25 with all materials provided.

Attendees are invited to bring snacks and beverages to enjoy while paint dries between steps.

To register for Girls Night Out, visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Moretz, the new outreach artist at the center, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.

Hiddenite Center Director Donna Latham extended an invitation.

“Bring your friends and family for a night of fun and fellowship while creating your own masterpiece,” Latham said. “No experience necessary. Abby is experienced in teaching all to complete a painting while having loads of fun and relieving the stress of the day.”

Registration is open for Girls Night Out and Portable Painting parties for bridal showers, birthdays, Sunday school classes, work groups, sport teams, dance schools, nonprofits, Boy/Girl Scouts, bridal showers or corporate events. No party is too large. Parties can be on location at homes or businesses, or held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org.